New photos of Monster Hunter XX

On its first month of release, over 2.74 million units of Nintendo Switch were sold worldwide and it surpassed Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima’s estimates.

Though Apple and Nintendo don’t actually directly compete, companies across the tech industry are facing a shortage of the components required for smartphones, computer servers and digital devices such as NAND flash-memory chips, liquid crystal displays and the motors that enable the Switch’s HD Rumble. This would all be dependent, of course, on Nintendo actually having the consoles available to sell.

Boosting up the number of the Nintendo Switch would absolutely help the consumer demand.

The back of the console also reveals a cool dragon logo.

It has been three months since Nintendo released its hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch, and a report claims that the company plans to ramp up production to satisfy an expected demand for the holidays. Apple is going to place much larger orders than Nintendo making it a more attractive and stable financial prospect for prospective suppliers.

If there is a Pokken Tournament Nintendo Switch port coming out sometime soon, hopefully Nintendo confirms it soon, maybe even at E3. This appears to be a good news for Nintendo 3DS owners, as Capcom made it known that the action role-playing video game would support cross-platform multiplayer between Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS, IGN reported. These games also included Pokken Tournament, which, for now, has not been confirmed.

The “Monster Hunter XX” video game features a new hub, two new hunter styles, a new difficulty setting and an additional monsters.