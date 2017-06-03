New Yorkers React to Trump’s Withdrawal From the Paris Agreement

Only Syria and Nicaragua are non-participants in the 195-nation accord agreed in Paris in 2015.

They also asserted that the United States could not unilaterally renegotiate the 2015 agreement – contrary to a suggestion made by Trump during his Thursday announcement.

France, Germany and Italy have said the climate deal can not be renegotiated.

“We note the United States’ decision with regret”, they said, describing the carbon-curbing accord as “a vital tool for our planet, our societies and our economies”.

Switching to English, Macron threw one of Trump’s campaign slogans back at him, saying: “We all share the same responsibility to make our planet great again”.

Led by Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron, they branded Trump’s decision as misguided and vowed to defend an accord they portrayed as crucial for the future of the planet.

The US President also faced hard phone calls with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and UK Prime Minister Theresa May following Thursday’s announcement.

May other U.S. allies expressed alarm at US’ decision to back out, with leaders of France, Germany, and Italy noted with regret Trump’s decision to do so.

In a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House, Mr Trump said he was fulfilling his “solemn duty to protect America and its citizens”. “But the bottom line is that the Paris Accord is very unfair, at the highest level, to the United States”.

Trudeau made his feelings clear on Twitter.

“Therefore, in order to fulfil my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate accord”. Climate change is real.

The Paris Agreement is an worldwide attempt to slow global warming and mitigate its worst effects.

Anticipating a possible USA pullout, officials from China and the European Union – two of the world’s major polluters – had prepared a declaration reaffirming their commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which is widely considered a landmark deal for bringing together nearly all countries under a common goal.

Former president Barack Obama, who signed the Paris accord for the United States, said the nations that remain party to the agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created by the demand for climate-friendly policies and practices. But he has referred to climate change and-or global warming as a hoax on several other occasions as well.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this week it would be a “morally criminal act” if the world doesn’t do its part to stop climate change. But he did not go as far as other mayors in resisting Trump’s decision; he declined to endorse his area Thursday to the Paris Agreement, The Miami Herald reported. “Of course the effectiveness of implementing this convention without the key participants, perhaps, will be hindered”.

Trump’s decision means the world’s second largest emitter of greenhouse gases will exit the worldwide effort to address unsafe global warming.

Dozens of cities said that they would work for the goals of the accord, regardless of Trump’s move.