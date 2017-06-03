Nicky Hayden dies from injuries after road accident

Hayden was in Italy riding for the Red Bull Honda team at the World Superbike Championship in nearby Imola, where he came in 13th days before the accident occurred.

After winning the MotoGP title three times from 2003-2016, Hayden switched to the World Superbike racing category previous year, finishing fifth overall. He was also the most recent American to win the MotoGP world championship.

Hayden remained in MotoGP full-time until 2015 but was unable to make it back to the top step of the podium again.

The American, who had been racing for Red Bull Honda’s World Superbike team, collided with a auto near Rimini on May 17 while training.

A native of Owensboro, Ky., Hayden’s death comes exactly one month since professional cyclist Michele Scarponi died after a similar accident in Italy.

“Everyone at IMS mourns the loss of our friend Nicky Hayden“, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. He was 35 years old.

Several family members had flown in from the United States, including Hayden’s mother and brother.

Reports later announced that he had suffered multiple injuries to his head, and doctors suspected that he had experienced brain damage.

“We were teammates in his rookie year in 2003, when he was a young guy making his debut in his first European experience”. “He dreamed as a kid of being a pro rider and not only achieved that but also managed to reach the pinnacle of his chosen sport in becoming World Champion”, his brother Tommy Hayden told Fox Sports. We are all so proud of that.

Following his death, a number of stars from the world of superbikes and Formula 1 paid tribute to Hayden. He won the AMA Superbike championship in 2002, and he won the 2002 Daytona 200. He was a gifted racer, who left us far too soon. Pray for his family during this time.