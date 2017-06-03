No evidence about Russia’s interference in US polls-Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to assuage concerns caused by President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, calling for a constructive dialogue on efforts needed to curb global warming.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with representatives of worldwide news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg global Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017.

“I invite you all, 125 crore people of the country are inviting you, the world’s most ancient nation is inviting you for economic development”.

African nations joined in protesting the US withdrawal as the world’s poorest continent seeks financial help in combating global warming.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that a 3-year-old could have hacked the USA election and that his country was not responsible. “A dumb man who can’t do anything would blame the Jews for everything”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to go one-on-one with NBC News’ Megyn Kelly on Friday.

Probes have centered on former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was sacked three weeks into his tenure after lying about his contact with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak and former campaign manager Paul Manafort. Investigators are also reportedly looking into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, and whether any campaign officials were complicit in colluding with the 2016 election meddling.

South Africa said the US has a “moral obligation” to support poorer countries in the global effort against climate change. Friday, Putin went a step further, saying the USA claims contained “nothing concrete, only assumptions”.

Putin said Thursday that “patriotic” Russians could have been involved, but covered their tracks to make it seem like the operation was run by the Russian government. He added that IP addresses allegedly belonging to Russian hackers easily could have been rigged and couldn’t stand as evidence.

“It undermines trust, and in the end damages your own national security, ” Putin said.

“What part of their body are they thinking with?” he asked rhetorically.

In a sign of exasperation, Putin compared what he described as the obsessive USA focus on alleged Russian interference with the vote to anti-Semitism.

“Now we can dump it all on him and American imperialism”, Putin said. “Not rely on oil and gas dollars”.