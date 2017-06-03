North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says

According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the missile, launched from Wonsan, eastern North Korea, around 5:40 a.m., is believed to have fallen into waters in Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party berated the North for resorting to its brinkmanship tactic despite the worldwide community’s warnings.

The probable Scud-class ballistic warhead, fired on Monday, flew about 450 km, South Korean officials said.

North Korea, however, already has a strong arsenal of reliable short-range missiles.

Mr Moon called a National Security Council meeting to discuss the North’s launch.

He said China, the North’s only major ally, has been increasingly using its influence over North Korea.The reclusive state rejects United Nations and unilateral sanctions by other states against its weapons program as an infringement of its right to self defence and says the program is necessary to counter US aggression.North Korea has attempted seven missile tests in 2017, including two recent tests in one week alone, keeping the world on edge.

Michael Penn, president of the Tokyo-based Shingetsu news agency, told Al Jazeera that North Korea’s latest missile test was part of an effort to strengthen its military against any possible threats from the U.S.

It has sparked widespread fears that North Korea’s repeated tests edge the world closer to World War 3.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, asked what a military conflict with North Korea might look like if diplomacy failed, warned on Sunday it would be “probably the worst kind of fighting in most people’s lifetimes”.

“Our country can never tolerate repeated provocative actions by North Korea“, he said, condemning the launch. It said there was no direct impact on the stock and foreign exchange markets following news reports about the missile launch, the agency added.

Besides its regular ballistic missile test-launches, the North carried out two nuclear tests previous year, in January and September.

Earlier in May, North Korea tested the Pukguksong-2 intermediate range ballistic missile.

Saying the UN Security Council has “clear rules” about the use of missiles, China urged North Korea not to violate them.

“(North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un is continuing its missile provocations as if he is laughing at the worldwide community’s warnings”, Oh Shin-whan, the party spokesman, said.

The latest launch demonstrates the North’s confidence and its determination to secure leverage in any future negotiations with the USA, said Cho Han-Bum, analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

North Korea was threatening the United States with its nuclear weapons, but its conventional weapons could cause huge devastation in South Korea, where half the population lives in the Seoul area, within firing range of North Korean artillery.