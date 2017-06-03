North Korea test fires another missile that falls in Japan’s economic zone

April 29: South Korean and US officials say a North Korean midrange ballistic missile, presumably a KN-17, failed shortly after launch. Though there is some dispute about where exactly the missile landed.

Early on Monday morning, North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile that flew for six minutes until it crashed into the Sea of Japan.

Following North Korea’s test-firing of what analysts said was its longest-range rocket yet earlier this month, the UN Security Council vowed to push all countries to tighten sanctions against Pyongyang.

“As we agreed at the recent G7, the issue of North Korea is a top priority for the worldwide community”, Shinzo Abe said in a televised address Monday.

“The repeated provocative acts by North Korea is absolutely not acceptable”, said the statement by the Japanese government.

Shinzo Abe said his country will join the United States in taking concrete action against North Korea, following their latest ballistic missile test. Analysts and experts are still determining the significance of the latest launch and how it factors into Pyongyang’s ICBM ambitions.

The United States has said it is willing to enter into talks with North Korea – but only if it halts its missile and nuclear tests.

Monday’s launch was North’s Korea’s third ballistic missile launch since South Korean President Moon Jae-in was inaugurated on May 10.

Russian Federation and China condemned Sunday’s missile test and called for restraint.

According to the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, Monday’s test brings the total for 2017 to 12, indicating a significant increase in activity over 2016.

Given that there were no Scud-type missiles being deployed at the Wonsan launch site, some analysts suggested that the launched missile could be a revised version of a Scud-type missile targeting USA aircraft carriers deployed near the peninsula.

“As we agreed at the Group of Seven summit, the North Korean issue is the worldwide community’s top priority”, Abe said. “You can bet on that”. US President Donald Trump was also briefed on the North’s provocation, a White House official said. “The North [Korea] should stop all provocations immediately and move toward the denuclearization path as quickly as possible”, the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.