Novak Djokovic survives scare to reach fourth round

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic remained on a collision course for the French Open semifinals and they did no in identical fashion on Wednesday. Djokovic was untroubled by his 59th-ranked opponent from Portugal.

That seemed to melt the steel in the Bulgarian’s game and he speared a backhand into the net to concede the first set.

He said: “For the moment, I am fine”.

The world no 2 will now go up against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman for a place in the last 16 of the French open.

American Steve Johnson, still grieving the recent death of his father, advanced to the third round by beating Borna Coric Croatia 6-2, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 7-6 (6) in a hard-fought emotional match.

“Perfection? I don’t know about that“, said Nadal, who plans to celebrate his 31st birthday on Saturday by watching Real Madrid take on Juventus in the Champions League final. “I think my serve worked better than two days ago”, said Nadal.

“The opponent is always unsafe, because this is Roland Garros“.

“I think I did a lot of things well this afternoon”.

Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem routed Italy’s Simone Bolelli 7-5, 6-1, 6-3.

France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the 12th seed, resumed his first-round match against Renzo Olivo of Agentinia.

Seeded winners in the women’s second round: No. 4 Garbine Muguruza, No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova, No. 10 Venus Williams, No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic, No. 23 Sam Stosur, No. 27 Yulia Putintseva, No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky, No. 32 Zhang Shuai.

“We both were playing pretty good”, the Spanish fourth seed said, “The level was very high, it was who was going to keep it for a long time“. “I reduced the risk (in the fourth and fifth) because I was going for my shots too much”.

“Here I’m in a hotel, and it’s just, for some tournaments, I’d rather stay in hotel and others house”.

American qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands halted Petra Kvitova’s comeback, defeating the popular Czech 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5) in her first tournament since a horrifying knife attack in December.

Williams is a seven-time major champion and was the runner-up at Roland Garros in 2002.

The double Wimbledon victor was disappointed to lose.

No. 3 Stan Wawrinka: The 2015 French Open champ has won only three of 18 matches against Nadal, and only once on clay.

“At the beginning I was way better”.

I do it on my own time, I do it on my own dime.

Today’s romp took him to 98-2 in his career with his only two losses coming at Roland Garros.