NYC landmarks go green to support the Paris Accord

“Americans are not walking away from the Paris Climate Agreement“, the billionaire philanthropist and former New York City mayor said on Thursday, according to the Washington Examiner.

Trump raised the possibility of negotiating to re-enter the accord – or an entirely new deal – on terms that were “fair” to the US.

His decision prompted Italy, France and Germany to immediately issue a joint statement stressing that the current deal – a “cornerstone in the cooperation between our countries” – can not be renegotiated.

China overtook the United States as the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2007.

In a draft letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, cited in the New York Times, he wrote: “The bulk of the decisions which drive USA climate action in the aggregate are made by cities, states, businesses, and civil society”.

“For decades Pittsburgh has been rebuilding its economy based on hopes for our people and our future, not on outdated fantasies about our past”.

Meanwhile, political leaders Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron both sent out their own criticisms.

Erwan Monier, co-author of the study, “How much of a difference will the Paris Agreement make?”, and principal research scientist at MIT’s department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences says “It appears that the White House cherry picked the lowest number they could find among studies that explored the impact of the climate accord“. “She said that the Paris Agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses”.

He also called the decision disastrous for the city and said it had made America weaker and the world less safe.

Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Rasmussen said it was a “sad day for the world”.

US mayors also voiced their criticism of Trump’s decision, vowing to recommit to local efforts to curb climate change.

Bloomberg’s plan calls for his foundation to work with other groups, from governments to philanthropies, that want to support the U.N.’s climate change agency.

But elsewhere in business, from Wall Street to Silicon Valley, there was disappointment. Who will be replacing the vacuum in the leadership over development of technological innovation?

The decision to withdraw from the climate accord was influenced by a letter from 22 Republican U.S. senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling for an exit, Axios reported. “The decision reeks of ignorance and condemns U.S. foreign policy into infamy”, Legarda said in a statement on Friday.

Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio slammed Trump’s decision.

On Thursday the US president announced he would pull his country out of the landmark agreement that has commitments from every country in the world except Syria and Nicaragua.

“We are deeply disappointed by the recent shift in climate policy”. Tesla and Disney’s CEOs Elon Musk and Bob Iger quit Trump’s economic advisory council in wake of the decision.

The US decision to withdraw from the deal will not stop global efforts to tackle the common challenge, official news agency, Xinhua wrote, quoting United Nations Environment Program executive director Erik Solheim on Thursday.