OECD holds out hope US may return to Paris climate pact

“Prevention is the best medicine – and the overwhelming majority of Americans believe we should be taking action on climate change“.

“I have not talked to the president about his personal views on what is contributing to climate change“, the official said. So with them signing up, the Paris deal was closer to becoming an “agreement“.

“So hopefully, people can keep it in perspective”, the secretary added.

According to Agence France Presse, the money would go toward supporting the operations of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change Executive Secretariat, which is the Paris agreement’s coordinating agency.

Worldwide leaders and scientists are saying jobs can be created in green technology, which will give the China the edge.

China and the European Union released a joint statement at the meeting, saying the two parties “consider climate action and the clean energy transition an imperative more important than ever”. “As a signatory of Business Backs Low-Carbon USA and a member of BICEP since 2009, we power our headquarters with 100 percent renewable electricity, offset 100 percent of our emissions, and will continue to do our part, in our own operations and beyond, to realize the Paris Agreement’s commitment to a global economy that limits global temperature rise”. They both appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends”.

Pence called Trump’s decision “refreshing”.

He said the deal would have cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

“It was a transfer of wealth from the most powerful economy in the world to other countries around the planet”, Pence said on television.

Conway made similar remarks in an interview on Fox News, citing “fairness” to American workers and businesses.

Trump announced his decision to leave the accord Thursday. (The others are Nicaragua, which did not sign it because the political leaders of that country felt it was not strong enough, and Syria, which was in the midst of civil war and whose leaders were hardly in a position to engage in worldwide talks.) Beyond the wholly understandable outrage, can there be positive progressive action to counter Trump’s pernicious abandonment of the people of the planet? The Japanese foreign ministry issued a statement saying, “Climate change requires a concerted effort by the whole of the global community”.

“IBM believes we can make a constructive contribution by having a direct dialogue with the administration – as we do with governments around the world”, a company spokeswoman said.

Closer to the US, Enqrique Peña Nieto, the President of Mexico stated, “Mexico maintains its support and commitment to the Paris agreement to stop the effects of global climate change“.

At City Hall and on the streets, Pittsburgh residents expressed support for efforts to combat global warming and complained that the president, in singling out this city of 300,000, seemed to be thinking of a smoke-belching, soot-choked Pittsburgh that no longer even exists.

Trump’s decision was always going to be controversial, given the broad array of interests and a faction within the White House that urged him not to bail on the deal. That means the USA would remain in the agreement, at least formally, for another three-and-a-half years, ensuring the issue remains alive in the next presidential election.

During Trump’s speech Thursday, he claimed that US contributions to the Green Climate Fund – a pool of money the United Nations uses to help countries implement clean energy tech – and other environmental initiatives have placed a “draconian” burden on the United States.

“If the United States pulls out of Paris, it sets in motion potentially an acceleration of the original Paris prognosis we had, which is that this probably ends with trade-based measures”, particularly because the agreement didn’t include enforcement provisions, Book said before the president’s announcement. Several of his top aides also opposed the action, including his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Washington state is also moving ahead with capping carbon emissions and requiring power plants and oil refineries to reduce emissions over time.

Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, tapping into his “America First” campaign theme.

Donald Trump claimed he was representing Pittsburgh when he left the Paris climate accord this week but its mayor has now come out and criticised his decision.