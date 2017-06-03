Official Game Of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Released

A new trailer for “Game of Thrones” season 7 shows Daenerys and many more characters involved in the great war.

The first trailer of Season seven is here and it seems like the “great war” is upon us.

Also in the mix?

The end of Season 6 also saw Cersei blowing up half of King’s Landing – including most of House Tyrell – to take the throne, essentially becoming the Mad Queen. “Whatever stands in our way, we defeat it”.

Top of that list? After Cersei’s little speech, Daenerys pops up to declare that she was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms, then there’s some insane music, a shot of Arya alone in the snow, and Ser Davos making a sure-to-be-ignored plea for cooperation.

And Davos, who knows the dead-and-deadly dangers that lie beyond the Wall?

Those who found the past series of Game of Thrones slow-paced and lacking in big reveals will be pleased to hear that the writers have promised a thrilling finale this summer.

GOT Season 7 premieres July 16, 2017 on HBO.

“If we don’t put aside our enmities and bound together, we will die”.

But more images of battle follow, along with an eye-popping glimpse of a dragon soaring in the sky above a charging force.

Note that the King in the North, Jon Snow, finally gets his hands around Littlefinger’s throat.

There have been some Season 7 teasers and photos along the way, but now, by the mercy of the seven gods, the trailer is finally here.

That’s not because winter is coming-it’s because this new trailer is our first in-depth look at footage from the upcoming season, and the results are freaking epic.