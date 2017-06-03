Oil falls as rising Libyan, U.S. output undermines cuts

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) – Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Tuesday, on signs of resurgent crude output in Libya and concerns that extended production cuts by leading exporting countries may not be enough to drain a global glut that has depressed prices for nearly three years.

Investors braced for an uptick in global supply, as Libya’s Sharara oil field was expected to increase output to 800,000 barrels per day (bdp) from 784,000 bpd, after a technical issue that limited output was solved on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were 19 cents higher at $49.99 per barrel. Oil prices are down around 10 percent since the extension, and OPEC officials have since suggested they may deepen the cuts.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers pledged last week to extend production cuts of around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until March 2018. “That’s consistent with my sense that this is all about inventories and the associated supply overhang in crude oil markets at the moment”, said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader, reports Reuters.

“The key question will be whether the next round of Opec cuts results in actual curtailment of exports since that will obviously be much more impactful for global prices”, said Tamar Essner, senior director of energy and utilities at Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

“Even if Libyan output levels from here for a few weeks, current relative strength provides an additional challenge to OPEC given the fact that the elevated Libyan production is not only eating into other OPEC members market share but is also forcing renewed weakening in Brent structure”, Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based energy advisory firm Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

Some selling pressure on Tuesday came from banks, brokers said.

“While we are bullish on near-term prices as inventories normalize”.

“We do not think that much, if any, of that tightening is now priced in”.

Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris agreement, the landmark 2015 global pact to fight climate change, drew condemnation from Washington’s allies and many in the energy industry – and sparked fears that USA oil production could expand more rapidly than it is now. For this past Memorial Day holiday weekend, the American Automobile Association had forecast the highest driving mileage since 2005.

Currently, forecasts see a crude oil inventory fall of 2.830 million barrels and a drop of 970,000 barrels for gasoline stocks and a fall of 785,000 barrels for distillates.