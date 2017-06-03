Oil mixed; global crude glut drags despite big US inventory draw

The price for Brent crude oil, now in the August contract, was down 0.1 percent minutes before the opening bell to $50.71 barrel.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures was down 1.7 percent, or 80 cents, at $49.75 a barrel, as of 0725 GMT.

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce the decision on whether the country would continue to accord with the global pact to fight climate change. However, there are not so many chances for it: some OPEC pro-ducers are rather hostile to the new challenge from the USA, while more and more American companies are very interested in raising production.

“This could lead to a drilling free for all in the US and also see other signatories waver in their commitments”, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

“This outcome could increase the supply-side equation from the United States and complicate Opec’s forward projections”.

Russian Federation is paying close attention to US oil production these days, and the CEO of the state-owned oil company Rosneft, Igor Sechin, publicly expressed concerns that surging American supplies could overcome petrostate efforts to cut production and push prices back up. Production fell about 1 million barrels per day over the next year and a half as oil prices collapsed.

Angus Rodger, director of upstream Asia-Pacific research for the consultancy, said, “There is life in deep water yet: when oil prices fell, many projects were deferred, but the ones that were deferred first were deep water because the overall break-evens were highest”.

Throughout the first quarter, USA shale output saw healthy gains, crude exports skyrocketed, imports from OPEC actually increased, and crude inventories rose-all of which call into question the effectiveness of the cut. US production rose for the 14th time in 15 weeks, by 22,000 barrels a day to 9.34 million.

U.S. crude stocks fell sharply last week, driven by a surge in refining and exports to record highs, while gasoline inventories also dropped sharply ahead of the start of the summer driving season, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

But Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Sydneys Ayers Alliance, said the US decision to walk away from the climate agreement was not likely to impact oil markets.

Riyadh is preparing to list around 5 percent of its national oil company Saudi Aramco in 2018 and wants higher oil prices ahead of the initial public offering (IPO) for a better valuation, industry and OPEC sources have told Reuters.

Oil prices sank 3 percent to a three-week low on Wednesday as an increase in Libyan output helped boost monthly OPEC crude production for the first time this year. Inventories fell by 6.43 million barrels last week, more than double the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member producers ultimately decided at their May 25 meeting to extend their existing supply-cutting agreement for nine months, although oil ministers including Saudi Arabia’s Khalid al-Falih confirmed deeper curbs had been debated.

Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute said crude oil inventories in the United States, the world’s leading economy, declined by more than 8.6 million barrels, far more than the 3.2 million barrel draw forecast by S&P Global Platts earlier this week.

Fracking has become more efficient and productive, and is responsible for virtually all the increase in oil and gas production in recent years.