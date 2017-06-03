Oil prices drop amid glut concerns, US withdrawal from climate deal

The EIA also reported that total US crude output (http://ir.eia.gov/wpsr/overview.pdf) last week climbed by 22,000 barrels to 9,342 million barrels a day.

There’s been modest crude output growth in the Gulf of Mexico, but that production mostly offsets declines seen in conventional oil fields, according to Rystad.

The first slump in crude oil prices occurred in March, and this was caused by an increased production of oil in the US.

Fortunately, U.S. oil product demand is surging, as well.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Thursday that domestic crude supplies fell by (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/eia-reports-8th-straight-weekly-drop-in-us-crude-supplies-2017-06-01) 6.4 million barrels (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/eia-reports-8th-straight-weekly-drop-in-us-crude-supplies-2017-06-01) for the week ended May 26.

Despite a 1.8 million barrels per day drop in production from OPEC and Russian Federation since the end of 2016 (see Figure 1), crude oil and product storage tanks in OECD countries have not yet retreated much.

US refineries also upped their production, processing a record 17.51 million barrels of oil a day last week, topping a previous record of 17.29 million barrels set by the industry in April, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The cut, which was to end in June, pushed the low all-time-low price to 50 dollars per barrel.

Production was now at 794,000 bpd, the NOC said on Wednesday.

Before the start of trading in NY, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported gasoline demand in March was down year-over-year for the third month in a row, suggesting some consumer factors may not be eating away at the supply-side strains. It sent oil prices to 13-year lows, dealing a big blow to the shale revolution.

OPEC last week discussed cutting its oil output by a further 1-1.5 percent, and could revisit the proposal should inventories remain high and continue to weigh on prices, sources said.

“OPEC has complied around 10% above their requirement”, says Vivek Dhar, mining and energy commodities analyst at the Commonwealth Bank, suggesting that the group’s outperformance is an achievement.

Output from OPEC rose in May, the first monthly increase this year, a Reuters survey found.

He said that thanks to increasing efficiency, USA shale oil producers would likely deliver an additional 1.5 million barrels of crude a day to the market in 2018.

Oil prices tumbled after the agreement was reached, as some had hoped for deeper cuts. Consumption of gasoline, however, was down slightly – less than1 percent – to about 9.6 million barrels a day. Distillate product supplied averaged 4.2 million barrels a day over the past four weeks, up by 3% compared with the same period a year ago.