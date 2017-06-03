One Love Manchester concert: EBay tries to crack down on ticket touts

All net ticket proceeds from the huge benefit will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross to provide the survivors and the families of those who lost their lives with financial aid.

Concertgoers who use a popular ride-sharing app can also benefit relief efforts in the process.

eBay said they were immediately remove any listings attempting to profit unfairly from the terror attack which killed 22 people and left dozens more injured.

Ticketmaster said it had extended the deadline to apply for tickets, originally set as 4pm on Wednesday, to try to solve some of the issues.

Ariana Grande has touched down in the United Kingdom ahead of her benefit concert for victims of the terrorist attack on her gig in Manchester, England. We want to give all fans who were at the show, regardless of where they bought their tickets, every opportunity to register for One Love Manchester.

Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Niall Horan are among the artists confirmed to perform alongside Grande at the gig on June 4 as well as Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Coldplay, Usher and Take That among others.

People who were in attendance at her last show, when the Manchester terror attack took place, have been offered free tickets to the event at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

“We understand that there are a number of fans who didn’t receive an email this morning with regards to free tickets for One Love Manchester“.

Thousands of insensitive touts tried to take advantage of Ariana Grande’s free Manchester benefit concert tickets today.

The resale prices – some more than 10 times the face value – caused outrage online, as people posted screengrabs of the asking prices on some sites.

Fans have been asked not to bring bags to avoid delays going through security.