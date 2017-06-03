OPEC agrees to extend oil production cuts

Danske Bank Strategy Research discusses its outlook for Oil and Dollars after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided today to extend the deal to cut oil production agreed last November for another nine months with effect from 1 July.

May 25 OPEC ministers were forced by Texas shale oil producers on Thursday to extend a supply cut into 2018, a regulator from the US state said.

Oil prices fell on Thursday as OPEC prepared to extend limits to production by nine months to March 2018 in an attempt to drain a glut that has depressed markets for nearly three years.

“Members participating in the output deal failing to agree on deeper cuts have given a bearish signal to the market as an extension alone may not rebalance the market fast enough”, Abhishek Kumar of Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics was quoted by Reuters as saying.

A forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration published before the proposal to extend the agreement by nine months put the average price for Brent at $53 per barrel in 2017 and $57 per barrel next year.

U.S. West Texas intermediate crude futures fell $2.43 a barrel to $48.93, a 4.8 percent drop, breaking through $50 for the first time all week as volumes rose sharply.

“This is a problem for producers, rather than exporters”.

An extension of a managed production decline agreement led by OPEC won’t have much of a long-term impact on crude oil prices, Wood Mackenzie found.

Despite the output cut, OPEC kept exports fairly stable in the first half of 2017 as its members sold oil from stocks.

Ahead of the gathering in Vienna, Saudi Arabia’s powerful energy minister Khalid al Falih said it was “high likely” Opec and producers outside the cartel will roll over the November deal. However, prices could skyrocket if the deal is extended for 12 months.

Finalization of an extension to ongoing production cuts is widely expected to be announced, as might an agreement to make output reductions even deeper than they now are in hopes of pushing down still-heavy global stockpiles.

Crude prices increased incrementally during the past three months, moving up around $47 dollars a barrel as of March, which is far less than the $108 a barrel oil was selling for in June 2014. “This goal is important not only for us but also for consumers, as it ensures a sustainable future for oil supply and demand-the absence of which may produce seriously unwelcome outcomes such as price spikes and risks to global energy security”.