Pakistan eager to start Champions Trophy with win against India: Sarfraz

The Indian team will open its Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan on June 4. You seem to have come here with your own mindset. It’s different for them. “Hopefully these two practice games [against New Zealand and Bangladesh] will give me an indication about how well I go in this tournament, and how well my variations will come to fore”, said Ashwin who collected his Ceat International Cricketer of the Year award from Sunil Gavaskar here on Wednesday.

“We do not disclose our security details as a matter of policy”, the ICC further added.

India, for instance, know exactly how their batting lineup is going to look like, but they do need to make a decision on the bowling – whether to go with one spinner and three fast bowlers or two spinners and two pacers and who those bowlers will be.

His side comes into the Champions Trophy eighth in the ICC ODI rankings, but Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed is confident of making the most of having nothing to lose in the upcoming tournament.

As India attempt to become the first team in history to defend its Champions Trophy crown all eyes will be on Ashwin who has had nearly a couple of months off in order to prepare for the tournament. “I love the tournament because it represents a challenge from the (word) go”.

“The warm-up game is a good opportunity for both teams before the Champions Trophy”. But if you ask players from both sides, it is just like any other game. “In Tests, we have been able to reach the top with that mindset – the hunger to win and we want it across all formats”.

Kohli may be the star of the team these days, but Yuvraj and Dhoni still play a major role. “I believe in giving my best for the team, wherever I might be playing and against whichever team”, he added.

“During the last Champions Trophy – one of the two takeaways for us was the opening partnership”. It was great thing for fans and the team.

“The first challenge is not to think about the fact that we are a defending champion”. It would be a flawless opening game for India to kick-start their campaign against archrivals in their Pool B opener. We would like to stick to the same strengths.

“Ruthlessness is something that we definitely speak about all the time. In English conditions, the last time it was here, we went and got to the final so hopefully we can go one better this year”. “Maybe it was to teach me to balance things out and take a step back and think about how much you can do on the field and how much intensity with which you can play – may choose your phases”.

“If you talk about the longer format of the game then I did not do well here three years ago”, said Kohli. “Hopefully this will encourage people to come into the sport and for the guys already involved to keep getting better and hopefully we’ll see more guys from the Bradford area get into the Yorkshire and worldwide set-ups”. But I think from getting to stay in the zone, in terms of game time you get, it helps to be match ready but it is different for different people.