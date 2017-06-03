Palestinian girl dies a day after stabbing Israeli soldier

The soldier, who is approximately 20 years old, was also taken to Hillel Yaffe, the Magen David Adom rescue service said.

An IDF soldier was stabbed on Thursday morning outside the Mevo Dotan settlement in the West Bank.

Palestinian attacks left 41 Israelis, two Americans, two Jordanians, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton dead.

Much of the worldwide community has raised increasing alarm over settlement expansion, saying it is gradually eating away at prospects for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel is expected to approve building plans of more than 2,600 housing units in the West Bank, some of them outside of the major settlement blocs.

Israel says the Palestinian leadership is inciting the violence.

Palestinians say it stems from anger over decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for their state.

She was then shot by other soldiers at the scene.

The Israeli soldier was taken to the same hospital with a stab wound to his upper body.

A Palestinian terrorist stabbed an IDF soldier at the entrance to the Israeli community of Mavoh Dotan in Samaria.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian boy shot by Israeli forces in Gaza last week remains in critical condition, according to Defense for Children International Palestine.

Earlier this week, Israeli soldiers opened fire and injured 16-year-old Khaled Ghamri during a protest on the border of southern Israel and the Gaza strip.