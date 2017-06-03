Paris agreement: Angela Merkel vows decisive action on climate change

Anybody who knows well about actor Leonardo DiCaprio know of his love for the environment.

President Donald Trump caused global consternation on Thursday when he announced the United States was ditching the agreement, arguing that it was too lenient on China, India and Europe.

The objective of the Paris Agreement is to prevent an increase in global average temperature and keep it well below 2°C. Our future on this planet is now more at risk than ever before.

Reports of the impending move by the American president triggered statements of support for the climate accord from scores of world leaders.

In unusually outspoken remarks, delivering several digs at USA president Donald Trump, the German leader said his decision was “extremely regrettable, and that’s putting in mildly”.

“With the U.S. president’s latest assault on the global fight against climate change, meeting the objectives of the Paris Agreement will become an uphill task”.

DiCaprio ended the post by pointing his followers to “organizations on the front lines of this fight” including Indivisible Guide, NRDC, Stand Up America, and Before the Flood.

She added that the global climate would “survive” Mr Trump’s maximum presidential term of eight years.

Environmentalists in the country condemned Trump’s decision on Friday even as they expressed doubts about how ready China is to pick up the slack.

While campaigning for the U.S. presidential elections, Trump even called climate change a “hoax”.

Only Syria and Nicaragua are non-participants in the 195-nation accord agreed in Paris in 2015. “So, we can’t build the plants, but they can, according to this agreement”.

“Every country has a number of people who doubt climate change”, Ma said.

In addition, second on the list of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter is the United States. They can do whatever they want for 13 years.

Trump accused New Delhi of trying to extract “billions and billions and billions” of dollars in foreign aid from the developed world to sign up for the climate accord.

Angela Merkel called Trump’s decision to turn his back on the Paris pact, “highly regrettable”. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) did introduce such a bill on February 7, Isikoff reports, but it “lost some of its urgency six days later when [Michael] Flynn resigned as White House national security adviser”, after it emerged he lied about conversations with Russia’s ambassador.

Protesting Trump’s dismissal of the climate change threat, members of the President’s Council – Elon Musk (Founder of Tesla, an energy storage company) and Robert Iger (Chairman of Walt Disney) – have announced their resignations.