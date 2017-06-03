Paris climate pact needed for sake of Mother Earth – Merkel

Jeremy Corbyn revealed his quintessentially British plan to change Donald Trump’s mind on pulling the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris climate accord, during a speech in York on Friday 1 June.

Jimmy Kimmel joined former Vice President Al Gore, celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and John Legend, and even the Weather Channel in denouncing President Donald Trump’s decision to pull America out of the Paris Accord.

There has been widespread worldwide condemnation of the United States move, but the Polish government seems to keep a low profile on the matter.

Jerry Brown is flying to China today, partially filling a huge gap in leadership left by Donald Trump who, with his withdrawal from the Paris accord on climate change, has abdicated the American president’s long-established role as leader of the free world.

Mr Trump said he would try to renegotiate a new, “fairer” climate deal.

In what could turn into a global diplomatic realignment, the European Union and China held summit talks that EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker said could be a signal to the world.

But Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economic Research at Xiamen University, called Washington’s move a “double-edged sword” for China, saying that any US relaxation of restrictions on fossil fuels could reduce market opportunities for China’s solar panel manufacturers. “While the USA decision is disheartening, we remain inspired by the growing momentum around the world to combat climate change and transition to clean growth economies”, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. I spoke with President Trump on Tuesday and tried to persuade him to keep the U.S.in the agreement.

In St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he “would not judge” the USA president for quitting the Paris accord and calling for a constructive dialogue on efforts needed to curb global warming.

Trump promised to “cancel” the Paris agreement on the campaign trail, but his own administration was split on the issue.

“A true global leader would be condemning the President’s actions, and joining with other European countries to formulate an emergency plan to save the Paris Agreement“, she said.

“People and wildlife in IL, across North America and the world will suffer greatly from increased flooding, severe droughts, loss and shifting of habitat and migratory corridors, sea-level rise, ocean acidification, loss of snowpack, increased wildfires and other severe impacts”, she says. “It’s obvious that without the participation of the United States the Paris agreement will be unworkable because the United States is one of the biggest generator of emissions”, he said. For instance, moving toward strategies that leverage American ingenuity to lower costs, conserve resources, reduce foreign dependencies and allow the U.S.to better position globally on climate change leadership are common goals both sides of the aisle can agree upon.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell applauded Trump “for dealing yet another significant blow to the Obama administration’s assault on domestic energy production and jobs”.

To Washington’s chagrin, China past year set up its own development bank to meet needs left unfilled by US -led institutions like the World Bank.

United States billionaire Michael Bloomberg has offered US$15 million (RM64.2 million) to United Nations efforts to tackle climate change.

But he got blowback even from the mayor of Pittsburgh, which during the 20th century made its mark as a major producer of steel but today prides itself as a “green” city that is committed to environmental and technological progress.

Trump, who got overwhelming support in the rural areas of the United States where coal is mined, had stressed the detrimental impact on the economy from the accord, which he said would cost millions of USA mining and manufacturing jobs. “Deeply disappointed by US decision, despite our efforts at G7”.

Downing Street have sought to brush aside the criticism of her failure to sign the protest letter from other European Union leaders.

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger said they would leave White House advisory councils after Trump’s move.