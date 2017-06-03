Paris or no Paris, India committed to climate protection: Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.

During an expansive three-hour panel discussion that was joined by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kremlin leader once again rejected US claims of Russian state-sponsored hacking in elections and dismissed reports of improper contact between his officials and Trump’s presidential campaign, comparing the allegations to anti-semitism.

At the event, Putin also said that Trump had run a more effective presidential campaign than Hillary Clinton and that USA intelligence agencies may have faked evidence of campaign hacking. “We people do not have the right to take more than necessary from the nature”, he said.

In response to Clinton’s claim that “there’s no doubt now that Russian Federation has used cyberattacks against all kinds of organizations in our country, and I am deeply concerned about this”, Trump said it actually could’ve been “someone sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds”.

“Trying to spy on your allies, if you really consider them allies and not vassals, is just indecent”, said Putin.

“Where are the finger prints?”

Asked about the “fingerprints”, IP addresses allegedly belonging to Russian hackers, he said those could have been easily rigged and couldn’t stand as credible evidence.

“If they aren’t planning to attack anyone, then why increase spending?”

“Now we can dump it all on him and American imperialism”, Putin said.

“They made a mistake and they don’t want to recognize this mistake right now”. Having seen terrorism merely as a law and order problem for many years, Modi said, it was only after 9/11 that the world woke up to know deep terrorists can strike and how much they can havoc they can wreak.

Putin said the list of allegations against Moscow “reminds me of anti-Semitism”.

“There was nothing concrete, zero”.

Putin said Thursday that “patriotic” Russians could have been involved, but covered their tracks to make it seem like the operation was run by the Russian government.