PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives An Update From Brokers

They now have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc.is now trading 2.74% above its 20-day and 26.78% versus the 200-day simple moving averages while 7.96% compared with its 50-day simple moving average. The company has market cap of $65.02 billion.

Paypal Holdings Inc shares were trading at $53.31 per share on Friday afternoon, up $0.15 (+0.28%).

Investors wait Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report on July, 20. its quarterly earnings Wall Street analysts expect $0.32 earnings per share, up $0.02 or 6.67 % from last year’s $0.3 same quarter earnings.

EPS in next five year years is expected to touch 17.15% while EPS growth in past 5 year was 110.04% along with sales growth of 19.20% in the last five years.

For a total return analysis, there is the 5.00% return on equity and the 12.70% return on assets to consider. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. According to Thomson Reuters, sell-side analysts are forecasting a harmony target price of $107.07 on company shares.

In other Paypal Holdings news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock.

A look at some of the inputs to technical analysis model shows how Netflix, Inc. current price compares to its recent moving averages. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal Holdings by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 215,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 132,120 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Paypal Holdings by 158.2% in the third quarter. Its last month’s stock price volatility remained 2.98% which for the week stands at 2.77%. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,816,000. FMR LLC now owns 60,453,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,728,000 after buying an additional 13,296,056 shares during the last quarter.

Investors who are keeping close eye on PayPal Holdings, Inc. As of the end of the quarter Mawer Investment Management Ltd. had acquired a total of 3,690 shares growing its holdings by 0.8%. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,500.60. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock. KBW’s target would suggest a possible upside of 14.36 % from the last stock close price of the company.

Recently analysts working for various investment brokerages have changed their ratings and price targets on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Paypal Holdings from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

05/18/2017 – PayPal had its “equal-weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained the shares of PYPL in report on Thursday, April 28 with “Outperform” rating. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $49 target.

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants.