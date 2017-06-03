Penguins beat Predators 4-1, take 2-0 lead

Tempers flared late in Game 2, when Nashville’s P.K. Subban and Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin dropped the gloves.

Laviolette said any decision on who would start would come after talking with his coaching staff. The Predators are now trailing the Penguins two games to none in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final series. That, above everything, they have.

“This is an exciting time for the Predators and the city of Nashville”, Jackson says in a press release. I think that put us on our heels for a few minutes. Yes, the Penguins required slightly longer in Monday’s Game 1-three goals spanning 4:10 during the first period-but the aftermath felt similar.

Penguins center Nick Bonino is back for the second period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final after taking a puck to his left ankle or foot in the first. “But we know the ultimate goal is two more wins and they’re going to be tough to get”. Only one rookie, Dino Ciccarelli in 1980-81, has produced more playoff goals with 14.

The game was tied at 1-1 through two tight periods on goals by Pontus Aberg and Guentzel, but it took just 10 seconds of the third for Guentzel – who scored the victor in Game One – to get his second of the night and 12th of the playoffs. Pittsburgh set up and created offense with all four lines. Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, left, sits on the bench after being replaced by Juuse Saros, right, during the third period in Game 2 of the team’s NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Wednesd. But he has never started and won a game against the Penguins, and he has looked decidedly shaky, posting a.777 save percentage, in the first two games of the biggest series of his life. But the Penguins, who had needed just 12 shots to score five goals in Game 1, continued to be opportunistic.

The game was tied at 1 at the start of the third period when Guentzel jumped on a rebound to put Pittsburgh ahead.

Just 15 seconds later, Evgeni Malkin scored off of a two-on-one, firing a ideal shot over Rinne’s glove for a 4-1 lead. The Predators came apart some after allowing that second goal, and Pittsburgh ran them out of the building.

Murray outplaying Rinne is largely the difference in the series so far with the 34-year-old Finn yielding eight goals on only 36 shots (.778 save percentage) so far.

“I just tried to make the next save, tried to hold them off as long as possible”, Murray said. Like I said, I think there’s things we can do better.

“Pekka’s been terrific through this entire playoffs”, Laviolette said. They’ve been thriving in such circumstances, in fact: The Pens are 6-1 in when outshot by at least 10 in these playoffs, including wins in the first two games of the Final.

The country superstar will perform a free outdoor concert in downtown Nashville on Saturday (June 3) as part of the Broadway Smash: Preds Party With a goal event ahead of Game 3 of the 2017 Stanley Cup final. Laviolette is famously secretive, of course, so it might mean nothing.

As for Murray, there are no doubts he will continue to give Pittsburgh a chance to win.

Nashville Predators’ Craig Smith (15) jokes with teammate Brad Hunt as he pushes him into the corner during NHL hockey practice before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. “The environment has been really good since I’ve been here”, said Laviolette. I said nothing about a goaltender.

“No, I can’t translate for you”. You don’t see that too often. This Penguins team has elite offensive talent, and a goalie. He has struggled badly since joining the Preds, but has two 20-goal seasons on his National Hockey League resume and at least gives you a fighting chance to produce a modicum of offense on the fourth line.

With it, they have had a decisive edge in shot attempts and shots on goal and they have been more successful on the power play. Numerous commentators say he should be traded, though most doubt the Oilers can find a trading partner. “There’s no question we can do a better job“. Goalies go up, and goalies fall. If the Penguins want to win this series, their power play has to improve. Murray has been Sullivan’s go-to guy since he arrived, for one; Murray was also the starter before he went down with an injury at the beginning of the postseason. “They’re not going to stop for anything”.

In the salary-cap era, it’s imperative to build from within, and the Penguins and Predators have done just that. “But we used it as momentum and kept pressing and got those two other goals“.