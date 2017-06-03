Penguins defeat Predators in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

The wild crowds at Bridgestone Arena have played a prominent role in Nashville’s 7-1 home record in this season’s playoffs. He made 37 saves for the 20th playoff victory of his young career.

A lot of goaltending is played between the ears. In Game 1, Rinne faced eleven shots and let in four goals.

Nashville were oozing confidence at the start of the week given an impressive playoff run in which they beat two division winners in Chicago and Anaheim, and a 99-point St. Louis team to reach their first Stanley Cup Final. Nashville Predators’ Craig Smith (15) jokes with teammate Brad Hunt as he pushes him into the corner during NHL hockey practice before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG.

Jake Guentzel scored 10 seconds into the third period to put Pittsburgh in front. Let us hear from, you if you like it. For me, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“He’s not the biggest guy, but he plays bigger than he is and he’s got great skill”, Crosby said of Guentzel, who’s listed at a seemingly generous 180 pounds. During the regular season, the Predators had the third-fewest home losses with a 24-9-8 record, but one of the two teams ahead of the Predators was the Penguins (31-6-4).

Rinne has carried the Predators through most of the playoffs. That was more than he allowed in the entire first-round series against the Blackhawks.

The Pens struck back late in the period on yet another goal from Guentzel.

Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette answers questions during a news conference Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. “But you have to put those things behind you and focus on what you can control. I do the same preparations as I always do before the games”.

Game 3 is in Nashville on Saturday.

Then… the bottom fell out, and now the Predators are staring down a 2-0 series deficit heading home to Nashville.

Rinne went into the final with the stingiest numbers in net this postseason and a favorite to win the Conn Smythe trophy as postseason MVP. “We’re looking at ourselves”. For one, they actually put pucks on the net.

It could prove challenging for the Penguins to harness the momentum of that third period. Pittsburgh: Murray (W, 5-1-0).

The Predators scored first, at 12:57, on a bit of individual brilliance by forward Pontus Aberg.

Murray dominating goalie battle: Penguins rookie Murray is outplaying his veteran counterpart, and it isn’t close. It’s a team game, and everyone looks at shots and save percentage but forget about the quality and who we’re playing. The Predators are 2/7 on the powerplay, while the Penguins powerplay has struggled, going 1/10.

Still, it was a goal that Rinne should have had. Matt Murray has been strong in goal for the Penguins.

Laviolette gave no hint about whether Rinne will start Game 3, saying only that he will not talk about lineup changes. The Predators outshot the Penguins 18-12 in the first and 14-7 in the second.

Guentzel broke the tie 10 seconds into the third period by converting the rebound of a shot by Bryan Rust.

“He’s the reason why we’re here”, Fisher said. “But it’s a (seven-game) series”. This was the first time this has happened during a Stanley Cup Finals since the National Hockey League began recording shots in 1957-58, and this allowed Nashville to score one in the second.

Plain and simple, Wednesday was not a good night for the Nashville Predators.

“There’s no question”, Subban said Thursday. “Obviously, they’re going to be tough to get”. That’s it. It’s done.

When asked if he could translate Malkin’s comments, Subban smiled. I can tell you that it doesn’t. “That’s going to continue every time he’s out there”.