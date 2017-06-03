Penguins edge past Senators in Game 4 to even Eastern Conference Final

But like I said before, all I can really do is kind of jump in and try not to think about it. Also, past year Murray had to make more pure saves/game vs. Washington in 2016 than Fleury did vs WSH in 2017 so I don’t see it as an automatic, argument-clinching point that Pittsburgh was some sort of juggernaut last season defensively, or that Murray had some super-easy path to success.

“We thought we were outcompeted last game, so it feels good to take care of business and get a split on the road and now it’s best out of three”, Ducks center Andrew Cogliano said.

The Penguins made the adjustments for Game 4 after losing 5-1 in Game 3 on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to make this about myself”, said Fleury following the game. He did speak highly of the professionalism the tandem has shown all season long.

“We’ve got to be more ready to play from the drop of the puck”, said Sullivan. They’re a really good team, they won it a year ago and we know we’re going to be as close to our best as we possibly can. Our hope is that they respect our decision.

No Penguins fan envisioned Murray taking his baseball cap off and needing to make 19 saves and then Sullivan, in postgame comments, not committing to a starter for that ultra-pivotal Game 4 on Friday night. They overcame them to reach the conference finals, but the latest maladies seem to be taking their toll.

At forward, Pittsburgh is without Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust, both of whom are badly missed in an ugly-styled series such as this.

It certainly looked like it on Friday night during three periods that looked like a carbon copy of how Pittsburgh sprinted to the franchise’s fourth championship last spring. It was widely considered a dicey call, starting the player who was supposed to be Pittsburgh’s starter just a few weeks ago.

Mike Hoffman noticed the chatter on social media about his team’s supposedly boring style of play, but he and the rest of the Ottawa Senators appear not to care as it continues to work.

That’s because Fleury is both well-liked in the locker room and had been playing outstanding hockey before his meltdown in Game 3.

Methot can be nasty and he isn’t shy about throwing his body around. “I don’t care”, Boucher said, according to the Ottawa Sun.

Fleury unknowingly kicks the puck backwards into the net. 2-0.

Can the Penguins bounce back again?

This game also featured goals from Penguins not named Crosby, Evgeni Malkin or Phil Kessel for the first time all series with defenseman Olli Maatta opening the scoring and fellow defenseman Brian Dumoulin getting a break when his pass ricocheted off the Senators’ Dion Phaneuf‘s skate for a goal. But this has been a resilient group under Sullivan. The Senators are 3-13 in the last 16 meetings in Pittsburgh, the home team is 8-3 in the last 11 meetings and the under is 4-1-1 in the last 6 meetings.

“There’s just no bad skaters really anymore”, he said. “We’re deeper into the series now, so that’s got to be there”. History suggests we’ll see one of Crosby’s better games.

Kunitz doesn’t think that because his team is down the approach will change. And I’ve no business to tell you how to think, that’s a reasonable position to have. “We’re going back home, and it’s going to be a fun time”. “It’s going to be a hard-fought series”. With a goal and an assist, Penguin C Sidney Crosby now has 18 points (10 goals) in 12 career playoff games at Canadian Tire Centre. “We’re going to go out there and execute”. “All five guys are conscientious of the time and the situation, where the puck is on the ice, and it’s not a matter of who’s scoring goals for us or who’s making the plays”.