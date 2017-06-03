Penguins explode in third, take 2-0 series lead on Preds

In a stunning third-period offensive burst, the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators to take a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Finals. If the Penguins want to win this series, their power play has to improve.

Penguins goalie Matt Murray gave up the game-opening goal to Pontus Aberg on a brilliant solo move, but he stopped 37 of 38 Nashville shots.

Teams don’t win games going 0-for-7 on the power play with one shot in those seven power plays, especially in the Stanley Cup Final.

Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette listens to a question during a news conference Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. “There’s things that we could’ve done”.

He entered the series with a.941 save percentage during the playoffs, which has dropped to.929. Rinne has been fighting the puck and has given a couple juicy rebounds that the Penguins have pounced on. That gave Pittsburgh three goals in the first 3:28 of the third. The Penguins offense was held in check for most of the game and had no answers for the Nashville defense until ten seconds into the third period. “He leads through his play”, said Sullivan.

Murray was born 134 days before Guentzel in 1994.

A Phil Kessel shot grazed Wilson’s stick before it was knocked into the net by the skates of Nashville’s Vernon Fiddler. Marie Greyhounds. When he was in his second year, ready to be the No. 1 goalie, then Greyhounds general manager Kyle Dubas (now an assistant GM with the Toronto Maple Leafs) traded for Jack Campbell to be the starter. We thought he was having a good game tonight. Murray is now 5-1 with a 1.54 GAA and.943 save percentage since returning to the lineup after suffering a lower-body injury in warmups for Game 1 of the Penguins’ first-round series against the Blue Jackets. Only two other goalies in Stanley Cup playoff history have required fewer games to notch playoff win No. 20 – Hockey Hall of Famers Bill Durnan (26 games, 1944-47) and Patrick Roy (27 games, 1986-88). “When the plays are there, (Guentzel’s) instincts will take over”.

He went on to star at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and, after three solid years there, turned pro last spring.

Malkin has a playoff-leading 26 points, including a goal in each of the first two games of the NHL’s championship series, and has Pittsburgh closing in on their second consecutive Stanley Cup and third of his career.

Before reaching the NHL, Guentzel, far right, starred for the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

“Someone shows us their ticket, it’s free”, owner Chirs Little told the Tennessean. “He’s such a great influence on them”. He may not get an tenth crack, and the best chance for the Predators to get back into this series might well be not giving him that chance against the Penguins when the series shifts to Bridgestone Arena.

So that was what they chatted about in the locker room. Puck Daddy. “So, we’re going back home“. In Game 1, Guentzel was on that line.

In Game 2, despite being physically battered and bruised, and badly outshot again, the Penguins did what has become their calling card: winning in all sorts of situations.

No American rookie has ever recorded more goals or points (19) in a single postseason.