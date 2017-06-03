Penguins Halfway Home To The Stanley Cup

It takes a lot to throw the Pittsburgh Penguins off their game.

The Penguins struggled to make clean zone entries through the earlier portions of the game but opened the third with conviction, determined to create more opportunities, and it showed with both their entries and focused play.

Just 15 seconds later, Evgeni Malkin scored off of a two-on-one, firing a flawless shot over Rinne’s glove for a 4-1 lead.

Guentzel tied it 1-1 at 16:36 of the first, four seconds after a Penguins power-play expired. In the third, the wheels fell off, as Rinne gave up a goal just 10 seconds into the period.

With the game tied 1-1 through two periods on goals by Pontus Aberg and Guentzel, it took just 10 seconds into the third for Guentzel – who scored the victor in Game 1 – to get his second of the night.

It was enough for Nashville coach Peter Laviolette to send in backup goalie Juuse Saros in to replace Rinne.

The Nashville Predators have done an outstanding job of creating a cult atmosphere for games at Bridgestone Arena and the result is a soccer crowd-like ambiance.

“You can’t even put into words what it feels”. I don’t think we expected to get one that quickly like Jake did, but we used that as momentum and kept pressing and obviously got those two other goals right after that. He’s giving up almost four goals a game in those contests, exactly the number he allowed in both games one and two.

“When we score one, we don’t stop”, Malkin said. “We’re not where we want to be”. The first shift in the third period, we score. He stopped the only two shots he faced.

Then, just over three minutes later, the Predators had their second own-goal in as many games, when Vernon Fiddler’s skate knocked a bouncing puck through Rinne’s five-hole - the goal officially goes to Scott Wilson, but equal credit should go to Phil Kessel, who earned the assist for sneaking the puck into a risky position. “I think there’s things we can do better”.

“Pekka’s been terrific through this entire playoffs”, Laviolette said. And Kessel, heaving a two-on-one centering pass that ricocheted off Predators center Vernon Fiddler’s skate and through Rinne’s five-hole.

“You have to put it behind you”, he said.

Still, the three-time Vezina Trophy finalist has allowed only 13 goals in eight playoff games at home and his teammates vowed to play better defense.

Matt Murray is relaxed, sitting in the dressing room with his goalie pads still strapped on and a black Penguins hat tucked low on his head. “I mean, that’s what they’re supposed to do”. Five goals on 12 shots is impressive, but the Penguins went a total of 37 minutes without a single shot.

Since Mike Sullivan took over behind the Penguins’ bench in December 2015, his team has dropped four of five on just two occasions-immediately after former coach Mike Johnston’s firing and during a four-game slide this March that included two shootout losses. The Penguins went 58% in the faceoff circle in Game 1.

The officials have had little control in the Stanley Cup Final thus far. And Predators defenseman P.K. Subban added to the frenzy by guaranteeing a Predators’ win in Game 3, then doubling and tripling down on his prediction. Pittsburgh made no lineup changes, meaning LW Carl Hagelin was a healthy scratch. Two more goals followed in short order, three in all in the opening 3:28 of the period, forcing the Predators to pull goaltender Pekka Rinne and regroup heading back to Nashville.