Penguins look to maintain identity in Game 3

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins on NBC Sports Network was the second-most watched Game 2 since 2002 and the most-watched cable program Wednesday night. Only one rookie, Dino Ciccarelli in 1980-81, has produced more playoff goals with 14.

Mike Sullivan said that Bonino is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

There is one way the Penguins can turn this to an advantage and that would be to get the crowd out of the game early with a couple of demoralizing, soul-crushing early goals.

“(Hagelin’s) been in a real hard circumstance I think where he was trying to overcome an injury going into the playoffs that was an extended period of time, it was a long-term injury”, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “The environment has been really good since I’ve been here”, said Laviolette. “I think it’s put him at a disadvantage”. “But I’m still feeling confident”.

Nashville has had a sensational playoff run, but the Preds unraveled a bit in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final.

In that respect, Hagelin feels that he’ll be ready to contribute, should he play Saturday.

The Penguins haven’t needed a complete game to top the Predators in two straight meetings.

The coach played two goalies the last time he took a team to the Stanley Cup Final, using both Michael Leighton and Brian Boucher when Laviolette’s Philadelphia Flyers lost the Cup to Chicago in six games.

The Penguins have used their quick-strike offense to win the first two games of the series, bunching their goals together in four-minute stretches.

Since the Final went to the best-of-seven format in 1939, teams leading 2-0 have won 45 of 50 series.

“I don’t think it’s happenstance. He’s just one of those guys that mixes with everyone”. “I think that’s when our team is at its very best”. “He did it last year for us, he’s doing it again for us this year”.

The Nashville Predators have done an outstanding job of creating a cult atmosphere for games at Bridgestone Arena and the result is a soccer crowd-like ambiance. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s definitely not playing, after all, he continued to play the rest of Game 2 after taking a Subban shot to his right foot.

Said Subban:”Ultimately we have to be realistic of where we are at”. “We’re focused on just making sure that we can set the tone as best we can and that has been our focus on the road for a long time, especially in the playoffs, and we’ll have to approach it the same way going there”.

Too much has been made of Rinne’s lifetime 1-5-2 regular-season record against the Penguins with a.880 save percentage coming into this series.