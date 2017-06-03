PH asks United States to reconsider withdrawal from Paris climate pact

“We recognize the need for all countries to work together to address the increases in global temperature, which have resulted and will continue to result in more intense and frequent typhoons and droughts for the Philippines, threatening the security of our people, the food and water needed to sustain them, and their livelihoods”, the CCC added.

Several business executives had argued against the move, but President Trump said it would be good for the USA economy.

New Delhi didn’t seem too concerned by Trump’s announcement, which it had expected, or about the impact of Trump’s remarks on the upcoming meeting of the two leaders in Washington later this month.

India, a major polluter and a growing economy, has kept mum on whether the US decision will affect Indian energy policy, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi – who is coming to Paris on Saturday to meet Macron – offered no reaction to Trump’s decision.

After the announcement, they expressed disappointment.

In an earlier opinion I hailed the symbolic and global importance of the Paris Climate Accord which was brought about by the strategic leadership shown by the United States and China agreeing to work together on a problem that challenges the future of humanity.

Hours later German Chancellor Angela Merkel summoned reporters for an impromptu statement in which she called Trump’s decision “extremely regrettable, and that’s putting it very mildly”. But the ire and disengagement spreads well beyond tech: Disney CEO and Chair Robert Iger has resigned from the President’s Council.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, noted that climate change can only be stopped through a global effort.

Energy companies including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, had also pressed the administration to remain in the pact.

In a phone call with the USA president shortly after his White House announcement, Mrs May expressed her “disappointment” at the move and stressed the United Kingdom remains committed to the landmark 2015 agreement to curb greenhouse gas emissions. His comments came on the same day Trump pulled the US out of the Paris climate agreement.

A top atmospheric scientist at the U.N.’s weather agency said Friday that the “worst-case scenario” caused by the planned USA pullout from the Paris climate deal would be a further 0.3-degree Celsius (0.5 Fahrenheit) rise in global temperatures by 2100.

A US withdrawal would deepen a rift with USA allies and put the United States in the same league as Syria and Nicaragua as the world’s only non-participants in the landmark 195-nation accord agreed upon in Paris in 2015.

“Winding back the climate agenda means that the US will be left behind in the clean energy transition as other global players, such as in Europe and China, demonstrate greater commitment to deploying low carbon and job-creating solutions to climate change“, said Peter Kiernan, of the Economist Intelligence Unit. “I do, and I always will”.

Meanwhile, China and Europe pledged on Friday to unite to save “Mother Earth” in the face of Trump’s decision to take the world’s second-largest carbon polluter out of the Paris climate change pact.

Murray Energy, a coal mining company based in OH, applauded the move, describing it as an important part of the Trump administration’s broader environmental agenda.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox said on Twitter that Trump is “declaring war on the planet itself”.

In Brussels, European Council President Donald Tusk, standing alongside Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, said that the EU and China “are convinced that yesterday’s decision by the United States to leave the Paris agreement is a big mistake”.

The broad S&P 500 share index and the technology index, the Nasdaq, closed at new highs, having already been climbing throughout in the day in anticipation of strong employment figures due out on Friday.

Environmental activists in Bosnia, one of the poorest European countries, said they were anxious the Trump’s move would empower global polluters.