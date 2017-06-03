Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said Mothiba would act “in the interim” until a permanent commissioner was appointed, possibly by the end of August.

Mbalula said Phahlane’s removal as acting police commissioner was endorsed by President Jacob Zuma as the appointing authority of the National Police Commissioner.

In nine days‚ however‚ the tenure of current National Police Commissioner‚ Riah Phiyega‚ who is now on suspension‚ comes to an end.

Lt-General Mothiba is now the SAPS Divisional Head of the Management Intervention Unit.

“Accordingly, Lt-General Phahlane has been requested by myself to furnish me with cogent and reasonable reasons why I should not suspend him from his position as forensic services divisional commissioner with immediate effect”.

Mbalula has taken the police ministry by storm, removing Berning Ntlemeza as the head of the Hawks and now also showing Phahlane the door.

Phahlane was the subject of investigation by police watchdog‚ the Independent Police Investigative Directorate into allegations of money laundering‚ defeating the ends of justice and racketeering.

This was the latest twist after an acrimonious meeting of Parliament’s police committee two weeks ago when Phahlane and Ipid Executive Director Robert McBride traded verbal blows. There was no time to waste in the fight against crime and “issues on the other side” were distracting.

Mbalula said he had also asked Phahlane to explain why he should not be suspended from his previous position as well.

Mbalula said the damning allegations against Phahlane had been his downfall.

It’s unlikely Mothiba will stay in the job of “interim acting” national police commissioner for too long.

“I can tell you by August we should have a national police commissioner”.

Phahlane has repeatedly claimed that he was being targeted him unfairly.