Philippine airstrike kills 11 soldiers in besieged city

THE military is looking into circumstances surrounding the deaths of 11 soldiers killed in an airstrike in the conflict-torn Marawi City.

Since May 23, militants allied to Islamic State have engaged in street battles with the army leaving more than 100 people dead.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is concerned radical ideology is spreading in the southern Philippines, and it could become a haven for militants from South-east Asia and beyond.

But the government’s narrative of being in “full control” of Marawi took a hit Thursday when defence chiefs said 11 soldiers were killed in a misguided bombing mission.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed the Philippine Air Force’s failed airstrike, which was part of its offensive on Wednesday to flush out remaining Maute fighters.

“Sometimes mistakes happen. All we can do is make sure it will not happen again”, he said.

The hardline Maute had kept up the fight with rifles and ammunition stolen from a police station, a prison, and an armored police vehicle, and were using them to hold off the troops, said military spokesman Restituto Padilla. “(Friday) afternoon, let’s see”, said Mr Lorenzana, noting that the militants were hiding in reinforced buildings, covered by snipers.

“We lost everything, our home and my business”, Rasul told the AP as she waited to receive a pack of food and water in an overcrowded emergency shelter in Balo-i town near Marawi.

Buildings burned after the raids, as ground forces shelled fortifications and tunnels in the eastern half of the mainly Muslim city, where up to 50 fighters are believed to be holed up.

Be proactive – Use the “Flag as Inappropriate” link at the upper right corner of each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Meanwhile, the local authorities have also repeatedly warned that the trapped residents and hostages are in grave danger of being killed in the air assaults, and on Thursday repeated calls for them to end.

“Despite the stringent procedure followed, there happens even with the best of armed forces, a case of friendly fire hitting our own troops”, Padilla told The Associated Press.

Eighty-nine militants, 21 security personnel and 19 civilians have been killed in the clashes.

It was sparked by the attempted capture of a top militant leader – Isnilon Hapilon – a Filipino militant on the US’s list of most-wanted terror suspects.

Hapilon is wanted by USA law enforcement, but dozens of militants took to the streets to defend him and rampaged through Marawi.

A Muslim separatist rebellion in the southern Philippines has killed more than 120,000 people since the 1970s. Speculation is rife as to how much the two groups actually coordinate with the Islamic State, as well as about how the Maute group is funded.

The military launched air strikes on May 25 to quell resistance from the Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups and foreign jihadists rampaging across the city.

Do you something awesome to share with the world?

Hello. Add your message here.