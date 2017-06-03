Philippine troops kill 89 Islamist militants

Soldiers are fighting street by street in the southern city of Marawi with the Muslim-extremist Maute group, which raised the black Islamic State flag there more than a week ago after authorities attempted and failed to arrest the leader of an allied faction.

Foreign fighters including Chechens and Arabs are among Muslim militants who were killed in weeklong fighting in a southern Philippine city that involved about 500 gunmen aligned with the Islamic State group, the Philippine defense chief said Thursday.

The clashes erupted on Tuesday last week when gunmen waving black flags of the ISIS group rampaged through the mostly Muslim-populated city in response to an effort by security forces to arrest a Filipino on the U.S. government’s list of most-wanted terrorists.

“They wanted to show the world that there is an ISIS branch here which can inflict the kind of violence that has been seen in Syria and Iraq”, Ano said, using an acronym for the Islamic State group. The extremists occupied a hospital, jail and other buildings in Marawi City.

Eleven government security forces were killed Wednesday in an airstrike in Marawi when two bombers missed their intended targets, the armed forces revealed Thursday, according to Reuters. “Accidents happen, like this”, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told a news conference.

About the ill-fated air strike and its impact on the morale of soldiers, Lorenzana said that while the incident is a tragedy, such accidents can happen “in the fog of war“. Gen. Restituto Padilla said.

More than a week of fighting has left 95 militants dead. “We have reports they are going to some of the towns around Marawi city”, Lorenzana said.

About 50 to 100 militants were putting up the strongest stand in buildings across a bridge from Marawi’s city hall, where hundreds of reinforcement troops were deployed.

A week after Islamist militants kidnapped some 240 Catholics in the Philippines, a video has surfaced online showing one of the hostages, Father Chito Suganob, calling for the government to halt their military offensive in the city. Operations against these persons will be pursued, said Lorenzana.

The armed forces continue to conduct ground assaults while hammering militant positions with airstrikes from bombers and attack helicopters.

Precision-guided bombs were used earlier in airstrikes in Marawi’s urban areas, but the military ran out of the high-tech munitions and used conventional ones in Wednesday’s bombing run, he said.

“Mr. President, if you want me to kneel before you just to knock your heart in favor of our families who are crying out there in different places, for our relatives … we will do that”, the priest said.

On Wednesday, the International Committee of the Red Cross called for a humanitarian ceasefire.