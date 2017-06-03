Philippines soldiers killed in ‘friendly fire’ air strike in Marawi

“You know, the rebellion in Mindanao, it’s not Maute, it’s purely ISIS”, he said.

Mr. Lorenzana said two Marchetti S-260 planes operated in “tandem” when the aircraft using “conventional bombs” missed the target and hit the soldiers.

Lorenzana said eight of the fighters killed were foreigners, including Chechen and Arab militants.

The removal of Brigadier-General Nixon Fortes as commander of the army brigade in Marawi City and his replacement with his deputy, Colonel Generoso Ponio, was not related to the battle that has raged in the city, the spokesman said.

Duterte declared martial law in the Mindanao region, the southern third of the Philippines, and poured in troops backed by airstrikes, artillery fire and tanks to crush the urban insurrection.

“They went there. The Marawi attack has always been planned”.

Parahiman said the group, mostly composed of businessmen, was supposed to fly to Saudi Arabia for a religious pilgrimage only to find out recently that they had been included in the government’s lookout order.

“We don’t have any record of them coming through the proper channel, through the airports”.

ISIS-linked groups operate in the semi-lawless border areas between the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia and are made up of fighters from several different countries.

No such thing happened in last week’s declaration of martial law in Mindanao, and in fact, some commercial FM radio stations were making light banter of the martial law declaration, “warning” philandering husbands to immediately go home lest their wives report their whereabouts to the military, leading to their immediate arrest. Among the jihadis are around 40 foreign fighters, Reuters reports.

There have only been limited disruptions to economic activity in other parts of Mindanao as authorities have sought to contain the spread of violence through enhanced surveillance.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is concerned radical ideology is spreading in the southern Philippines and it could become a haven for militants from Southeast Asia and beyond.

He also blasted critics who claimed he did not consult the military before deciding to declare martial law on May 23.

“We still have more than one day”.

“Recalcitrant remnants of the Maute-ISIS refuse to heed the call of government to give up their arms and continued their resistance while holed in fortified buildings and structures”, the AFP’s Padilla said.

Suganob, who is vicar general of Marawi, asks Duterte “to stop the airstrikes, and to stop the cannons”, according to an article published by Catholic News Agency on Tuesday.

Lorenzana also warned that many militants may have escaped, despite checkpoints throughout the city and surrounding it. As of yesterday afternoon, official figures put the civilian death toll at 19, government forces deaths at around 20, and Maute Group deaths numbering over 60. “I will not talk to anybody”, he said on Wednesday.

The attack began last week as the Philippine police attempted to raid the hideout of Isnilon Hapilon, the head of Abu Sayyaf.