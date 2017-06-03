Pippa Middleton wore an Irish designer while on honeymoon

It’s only been a couple of weeks since Pippa Middleton married James Matthews in a gorgeous Giles Deacon wedding dress and now everyone has already turned their attention to her honeymoon outfits.

Pippa and James tied the knot on May 20 at St. Mark’s Church in the English county of Berkshire, in the presence of Pippa’s older sister, Kate Middleton, as well as Prince William and Harry. She matched it with a pair of jeans and her hubby on her arm. Judging by the preppy statements they have made so far (he in a low-key sweater-and-jeans, she in a sundress and espadrilles) they appear to have packed an easy travel wardrobe to match.

“Paisley Cotton Embroidery Anglaise blouse, with gathered ruffle detail at yoke and collar”.

But if you wanted to get your hands on one, you’ll be disappointed as the new bride has sold out the item online only a day after she was spotted wearing it.

The 33 year-old’s stunning and simple white blouse is a classic piece by Orla Kiely at £210. Then they moved on to Sydney where they spent two days enjoying the sights of the city.