Pirates of Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Review & Rating

With the help of other supporting characters, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is said to be the best film of the series according to its directors, Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg.

Salazar’s Revenge in fact gives us Henry Turner, son of Will, played by Brenton Thwaites (Gods of Egypt) and Carina Smith, an astronomer, played by Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner). He plays about 2/3 of dead sea captain Salazar, blandly bent on revenge.

Without a doubt, Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most successful movie franchises out there, and a lot of it is thanks to Johnny Depp’s enigmatic performance as Captain Jack Sparrow. At World’s End ended in a way that was unsatisfactory to me, and the bleaker tone of the film made it a pale imitation to its more light-hearted predecessors.

The characters are those we know and love, Captain Jack Sparrow (Depp) and Captain Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), and their respective crews. I suppose I’m just aching to see some character development for Jack Sparrow, something lacking from the last five films.

Yes, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” remains true to its Disney theme park roots.

The original 2003 Pirates of the Caribbean set a standard its sequels have failed to match, and I won’t be alone in saying that after Pirates of the Caribbean 4: On Stranger Tides my interest in this once thrilling and fun franchise had truly waned. I say this as someone who tolerated the first installment and groaned through the subsequent three episodes.

Pirates of the Caribbean has odd ideas about furthering the cause of science, including using Galileo’s diary to decipher the stars for a map, leading to an island where will be found Poseidon’s Trident, to break all the curses of the sea.

In the new film, the story of the compass changes to have a young Jack being given the item by the former captain of the Wicked Wench.

The trailer may call it the “final” adventure, but executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer tells ABC Radio that Sparrow may not be ready to walk the plank just jet. It’s a shame to see Depp take the character in such a unusual direction that isn’t as charming or enjoyable as it was before, but if the film fulfills its promise of being the last film in the franchise, I can’t complain about the state of seeing off Jack in.