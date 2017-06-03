Pirates Of The Caribbean stays afloat while Baywatch makes small waves

Baywatch opened at No. 3, almost $2 million behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which has already been in theaters for a while and pulled in about $19.8 million this weekend. Dead Men Tell No Tales (or Salazar’s Revenge as it’s known outside the US) made $62.2 million and is on track for a four-day total of $76.6 million.

Walt Disney Co.’s fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie led the holiday-weekend box office as expected, yet still faces a steep climb to financial success.

Meanwhile, back in the North American box office, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues to perform well in its fourth week on release, earning another $19.9 million (£15.5 million) to hold on to second place. Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg directed “Dead Men Tell No Tales“, with Jerry Bruckheimer producing. Both Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Baywatch came out and one would expect the two to gross a boatload of money. “But we do feel bullish about the worldwide marketplace, where Baywatch opened this weekend in Taiwan to great numbers and well ahead of 22 Jump Street and Central Intelligence“.

That’s obviously good for Disney, which had launched a massive advertising campaign ahead of Johnny Depp’s return as the swashbuckler Captain Jack Sparrow. Dwayne Johnson and Baywatch easily took third place with $18.1 million, bringing the latest television-to-film adaptation’s domestic total to $22.7 million.

It is in the Top 20 of all time highest grossing films for first weekend release in China, however is still significantly behind Furious 8, which was released in April. The film has earned more than $340.5 million in its four weeks of release.

Beauty in the Beast, still lingering in the top ten after almost three months, earned $1.9 million over the long weekend, bringing its domestic total to $500.9 million. The live-action film starring Emma Watson recently crossed $500 million at the domestic box office. After the last chapter opened to $90.2 million, had a domestic finish of $241 million and a global take of over a billion dollars, the project somehow still smacked of failure.

The next month brings “Wonder Woman“, “The Mummy”, another “Transformers” movie, and another “Spider Man” Movie. The Goldie Hawn/Amy Schumer comedy Snatched fell from fourth to seventh, but more importantly pulled in $3 million less than it did last week.