Pittsburgh Penguins: Keep the Pedal Down

Peter Laviolette knows that his team has been the better team through most of the first two games of this series, yet they are down 2-0 despite all of that because of the opportunistic Penguins, Matt Murray, and Pekka Rinne’s implosion. Some had even suggested the rookie forward be benched for the beginning of the Stanley Cup Final. The Predators outshot the Penguins 18-12 in the first and 14-7 in the second. Then it’s way too much.

Jake Guentzel just keeps scoring and scoring and scoring.

Jake Guentzel scored 10 seconds into the third period to put Pittsburgh in front.

Just 15 seconds later, Evgeni Malkin scored off of a two-on-one, firing a flawless shot over Rinne’s glove for a 4-1 lead.

“It’s insane. You can’t even put into words what it feels like”, he said. The Predators took an early penalty but later got a 5-on-3 power play against the Pens in a first period that saw five total penalties called including a crosscheck by Chris Kunitz to the back of P.K. Subban’s head, behind the play, against the boards, that could lead to a suspension.

Only if Rinne turns back into Rinne.

Rinne, who was last pulled on February 21, was mercifully replaced with Juuse Saros.

To wit: for the second straight game, we saw a three-goal period for the Penguins that included a goal off of a Predators player, a 5-on-3 goal, AND featured a goal disallowed from a review! Evgeni Malkin’s goal to give the Penguins a three-goal lead came just 15 seconds after Scott Wilson had made it 3-1.

Nashville has had a sensational playoff run, but the Preds unraveled a bit in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final.

“I just tried to make the next save, tried to hold them off as long as possible”, Murray said.

“(Hagelin’s) been in a real hard circumstance I think where he was trying to overcome an injury going into the playoffs that was an extended period of time, it was a long-term injury”, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.

After two bad games, however, you can expect the leash on Rinne to be what former National Hockey League coach Ron Wilson used to characterize as “Chihuahua short”. From left, Brooke Staudt, of Munhall, Pa., and Maureen Sams and Pierce Sams, of Carnego, Pa., wait in the rain outside PPG Paints Arena before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the.

A strong individual effort by Aberg gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 12:57 of the first.

“It’s insane”, Guentzel said.

The Predators have been without their top center Ryan Johansen the past four games, and he won’t be back until next season after needing emergency surgery for acute compartment syndrome in his left thigh.

Guentzel is also now three points away from the rookie playoff record.

It was the quickest goal to start a period in Penguins playoff history. Wilson was credited with his third of the playoffs just over 3 minutes later when a centering pass caromed off Nashville’s Vernon Fiddler and by Rinne.

After the Malkin goal, Predators coach Peter Laviolette turned to backup Juuse Saros, another awful performance for Rinne against the Penguins in the books; in four career starts in Pittsburgh before Wednesday, Rinne was 0-4 with a 4.71 goals-against average and an.831 save percentage.

“It’s obviously very disappointing right now, but it’s a series and we’re down 2-0 going home“, Rinne said. “We’re going to feed off that energy and we’re going to be ready”. The move to center, also, would make his game more defense-oriented, Rowney said.

Nashville will get the next two games at home, but Game 3 is a must-win for the Predators or they’ll fall down a three-game hole to the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Predators haven’t been ideal – they gave up too many odd-man rushes in Game 2 — but they’ve still been very good. That was the case again on Wednesday, with Nashville having a 38-27 edge in shots but only one goal to show for it.

Something amusing that happened during the game was the fight between Malkin and P.K. Subban. Malkin and Subban even ended up fighting in the third period when things got out of hand. Sure it does. But imagine how different these two games are if not for two decisions made by Mike Sullivan.

The 23-year-old Aberg beat Pittsburgh defenseman Olli Maatta to a puck in the Penguins zone, passed it through Maatta to himself and then patiently drew Murray out of the net before flipping it by the sprawled goaltender. The Penguins understand they were equal parts lucky and good.