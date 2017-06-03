Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

He made 31 of his 37 saves in Game 2 through the first two periods, none more important than the six shots he turned aside in the final 39 seconds of the first period after the Penguins had tied the game at 1 on Guentzel’s first goal at 16:36.

While Pittsburgh, who have five road wins in nine playoff games, are two wins shy of repeating as Stanley Cup champions, they have been largely outplayed in the Final but have managed to take advantage of some brief defensive lapses by the Predators.

Jake Guentzel broke the 1-all tie just 10 seconds into the third, his second goal of the game, giving him the most points ever by an American-born rookie in a single postseason. Just not in the stretch of 3 1/2 minutes that mattered during their 4-1 win in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson will play a free concert on Lower Broadway on Saturday, June 3 before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins, according to a news release.

And no catfish have been thrown on the ice so far. Rinne is now 1-6-2 lifetime against Pittsburgh – his lone win came in relief at Nashville – and he entered the series with a.880 save percentage and a 3.57 goals-against average.

That was enough to end Rinne’s night, but the Predators aren’t blaming their goaltender for the series deficit. It’s Guentzel’s playoff-leading 11th goal. Laviolette said he has relayed his decision to Rinne – whom he pulled during the Predators’ 4-1 loss Monday – and to backup Juuse Saros. Aberg, cutting in from the left wall, got past Pittsburgh defenseman Olli Maatta, who fumbled the puck, and swept across just above the crease, patiently holding the puck and roofing it past Murray.

It’s Aberg’s second goal of the playoffs. In Game 2, they had as many shots in the first period (12) as they did total in the previous game.

Could have been worse: Patric Hornqvist appeared to score the Penguins’ fourth goal of the third period, but it was nullified by an offside call on a coach’s challenge by Nashville’s Pater Laviolette. “So we’re going back home and we’re going to win the next game and we’ll see what happens after there”. Bonino was killing a 5-on-3 penalty after Pittsburgh’s Chris Kunitz and Evgeni Malkin were in the box.

The teams traded goals and dirty hits in the first period, with Matt Irwin beginning the festivities by boarding Cullen at 5:18. “But it’s a (seven-game) series“.

After a bit of a lull against Ottawa, the Penguins rookie has come back in full force for the Stanley Cup Final.

Pittsburgh stayed in it thanks to Murray and when Pittsburgh returned to the ice for the start of the third they, as coach Mike Sullivan is fond of saying, “got to their game”.

Rinne is now winless in five career starts at Pittsburgh and looking to change his luck in Nashville where the Predators are 7-1 in the playoffs. It was a totally different case in Game 2. Guentzel has a wide-open net to smack the puck into and it’s 2-1 Pens.

“To be polite and answer your question again, we don’t talk about lineup decisions”, said Laviolette. Then this year, seeing how it’s progressed from round to round, and to be in the Final at this point, to see the excitement around the city, the excitement of our fan base, I’m sure it’s going to be a great atmosphere.

KDKA-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2sjMRoJ ) Amy Santora received a text offering four tickets to Wednesday night’s game against Nashville. Likewise, winger Carl Hagelin is expected to be a healthy scratch again for Pittsburgh.

Unlike Rinne, who also gave up four goals on 11 shots in a Game 1 dominated by the Preds, Murray gave his team a chance to rally in Game 2.