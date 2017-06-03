Pittsburgh to Trump: You don’t speak for us on climate

“I want the world to know that the U.S. will meet its Paris commitments and that through partnerships among cities, states and businesses we will seek to remain part of the Paris agreement process”.

‘We certainly do not support the withdrawal of the USA from the Paris agreement, ‘ said Erwan Monier, a lead researcher at the MIT Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change, and one of the study’s authors.

It appears other nations ― specifically China and India, which are beginning to ditch fossil fuels and embrace renewable energy ― are now picking up that slack.

Those who supported Trump’s decision to pull out of the deal aren’t concerned about local actions on climate, as long as the United States is not a party to the global agreement, said Tom Pyle, president of the conservative American Energy Alliance.

Cloud Peak Energy, based in Wyoming, argued that the Obama administration’s pledge as part of the Paris Accord to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025 were in “need of major amendment”. It was a deal negotiated by the administration of his predecessor, Barack Obama.

We will keep working toward the ambitious goals of a closed-loop supply chain, and to eventually stop mining new materials altogether. “Leaving the agreement is one way to do so”, Rick Curtsinger, a spokesman for Cloud Peak Energy, said in a statement provided to ABC News.

Moreover, China did not state a carbon dioxide reduction target and only mentioned a date more than a decade away when it would begin to cut emissions.

Trump announced his decision to leave the accord Thursday.

“We applaud President Trump’s steadfast leadership, and his delivery on this important campaign commitment”, CEO and chairman Robert E. Murray said in a statement.

China and the U.S., the world’s first and second biggest polluters respectively, are together responsible for some 40% of the world’s emissions and experts warned that it is vital for both to remain in the Paris agreement if it is to have any chance of succeeding.

Trump said he pulled out of the deal to save American jobs from being shipped overseas.

“We also hear that our actions and leading role are applauded by the worldwide community”.

He said participating in the pact would undermine the USA economy, wipe out jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country at a permanent disadvantage. Russian President also said that Trump’s promise to negotiate new conditions for the USA leaves hope for reaching a compromise on the Paris deal before it takes effect in 2021.

Most important, the EPA’s Clean Power Plan was the primary driver of USA greenhouse gas emission reductions.

Peduto held court with dozens of press outlets Thursday after Trump used the Steel City as an example for why the USA would withdraw, saying “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”.

Climate change, or global warming, refers to the damaging effect of gases, or emissions, released from industry, transportation, agriculture and other areas into the atmosphere.

“Our support for the #ParisAgreement is well known”. “The City and its many partners will continue to do the same, despite the President’s imprudent announcements yesterday”.

Within the president’s inner circle, advisers Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and Gary Cohn reportedly supported the worldwide agreement, as well as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.