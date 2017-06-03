Plain sailing for Nadal and Djokovic, Muguruza edges through

“I see there is some pressure now”, Moya said at Roland Garros.

“Every player, they should sit down and have a meeting”. The match will resume Saturday. The Spaniard outlasted 16 seeded Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. A lot of people don’t win 10 tournaments, let alone 10 Grand Slams at one venue.

And that’s what happened – in tennis terms – to the Georgian when he took on the irrepressible Spaniard in the French Open third round here Friday.

Agassi began working with the 12-time grand slam singles champion ahead of the second major of the year at Roland Garros. Besides that, probably will be not the last time that Toni will be here at Roland Garros. “And it helps the game – him at his best is good for the game and it’s a way I can contribute hopefully”. I said, “You think?’ I respect her so much”. “I will be watching in 20 years with all of you guys”.

“The score is quite embarrassing but I have to accept it”, he told his post-match media conference.

Venus Williams shook off a slow start to ease into the third round with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Japan’s Kurumi Nara.

Kuznetsova wasted two match points serving at 5-3 and 40-15, and then dropped her serve.

Rafael Nadal was satisfied with the way he played against Robin Haase, beaten 6-1 6-4 6-3.

Basilashvili has been spraying the ball all over the court this tournament and has 87 winners in his first two matches.

The stark numbers on the scoreboards at Court Philippe Chatrier revealed plenty about how differently things went in the back-to-back contests Friday for defending champion Djokovic and nine-time champion Nadal.

“I was expecting, obviously, a very, very hard match, but not something like this”, he added.

Schwartzman needed some treatment to his back late in the fifth set.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is also on the bill, facing Joao Sousa on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

He’s playing Diego Schwartzman who does not make too many mistakes.

It wasn’t all easy for the No. 2 seed. Djokovic looked temperamental, arguing with chair umpire Carlos Ramos on multiple changeovers. Djokovic walked over and barked: “What’s wrong with you?” But I understand the word “hard” means other things in the world. He can serve very well, hit very strong.

American Steve Johnson, still grieving the recent death of his father, advanced to the third round by beating Borna Coric Croatia 6-2, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 7-6 (6) in a hard-fought emotional match. “I played very well”.

Rafael Nadal is chasing a historic 10th French Open title in Paris, but nothing will ever come close to trying to win his second.

Schwartzman, who is ranked 41st, clinched the first set 7-5.

There were also wins on Wednesday for Canada’s Milos Raonic, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Austrian 6th seed Dominic Thiem.