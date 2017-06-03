Police find ‘significant’ car in Manchester bomb probe as residents evacuated

Police investigating last week’s bombing in Manchester, England, said they have found a vehicle that might be “significant” in the case, the BBC reported Friday.

A 100-metre cordon is in place around a white Nissan Micra parked at Devell House on Oxford Place, which police are “assessing” and which is believed to be suspicious.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said on Thursday: “Our inquiries show Abedi himself made most of the purchases of the core components and what is becoming apparent is that many of his movements and actions have been carried out alone during the four days from him landing in the country and committing this bad attack”.

The images released on Friday came as Salman Abedi’s cousins said they were traumatised by last week’s attack at the Manchester Arena, where 22 people died.

Det Ch Supt Jackson said Abedi purchased parts for the bomb after arriving back in the United Kingdom, adding: ‘What we still need to understand is if he had any of the bomb parts in his possession before he went out of the country. Security footage has shown him walking alone in parts of the city with a blue plastic suitcase investigators believe he used to ferry components for the bomb.

Police said the Royal Manchester Infirmary remained open but people had been evacuated from Ronald McDonald House, which provides accommodation for families of patients at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Speaking about the new CCTV images, Mr Jackson said: “We are still working to track the movements of Salman Abedi and have already released a number of images of him, in the hope that they will jog people’s memories”.

The public is being urged to help police piece together the Manchester bomber’s final movements as his cousins claimed he plotted “secretly to himself”.

The duo, who were among those arrested by police in the aftermath of the bombing and since been released without charge, say they did not know about their cousins extremist views and that he may have been radicalised overseas.

Anyone with information should call the anti-terrorist hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.

“Its not easy being connected to 22 lost, innocent lives”.

“The fact that the person that did this is related to us by blood is something that’s going to stay with me for the rest of my life”.

“Did you see Abedi in the Rusholme area between 18th and 22nd May?”

It also came as the mother of the youngest victim of the attack, eight-year-old victim Saffie Roussos, was taken off life support and told about her daughter’s death.

GMP confirmed yesterday that they still have 10 people in custody on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act, and that six people have been released without charge.

Details have emerged about the bomber since the attack, including that he had traveled to Libya for three weeks before carrying out the bombing.