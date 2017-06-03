Police tape: Former Canadian nurse confessed to killing ‘mean’ patients

Wettlaufer told investigators that afterwards, she felt “like a pressure had been relieved from me, like pressure had been relieved from my emotions”.

By now seeking treatment for ‘her illness’, Wettlaufer would be eventually arrested after telling staff at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health psychiatric hospital in Toronto what she had done.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleads guilty: Making her way to court on Thursday.

By 2014, after her divorce, she was hired by the Caressant Care facility in Woodstock, where she was in charge of 32 patients during her overnight shifts.

Wettlaufer will be sentenced later this month and faces life in prison.

While Elizabeth Wettlaufer’s guilty pleas provide answers around what she did and why she did it, a number of questions remain about how she was able to get away with it. In one incident, court heard that she hugged the niece of a 90-year-old woman she had murdered.

When it came time to picking out her victims, Wettlaufersaid selected those who were mean and hard to look after.

She told police that she felt remorse after Silcox’s 2007 death, particularly when family members called her a good nurse and praised her care of their relative. She said the feeling would only abate after she overdosed her victims. The following year, she tried the same against Michael Priddle and Wayne Hedges, both of whom survived. That was Wettlaufer’s first “successful” kill after two previous attempts failed.

“It was his time to go because of the way he acted”, the former nurse told police, according to the agreed statement of facts. The statement said the student indicated her intention to report what she’d heard, but Wettlaufer talked her out of it saying no one would believe her account. “I was angry, frustrated and irritated”, she said in her written confession about killing Ms. Pickering.

The first five patients that she murdered – James Silcox, Maurice Granat, Gladys Millard, Helen Matheson and Mary Zurawinski – either had Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or were known to be hard to the staff.

She had tried immersing herself in religion during this time and turned to her pastor after being plagued with guilt over the death of Young, who suffered a seizure after receiving multiple insulin injections.

Wettlaufer deliberately injected James Silcox, an 84-year-old man with diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease, with insulin the night of August 11, 2007, “hoping he would die”, the prosecution said.

“Then I’d get that laughing fit, like a cackle”, she told police.

“And his wife there, too, and they prayed over me, and they said to me how this is God’s grace.but if you ever do this again we will have to turn you in to the police”.

The Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario called for a public inquiry into the deaths of Wettlaufer’s victims. In 2013, she spoke to a lawyer, who told her it was in her best interests to stay silent. She told a former sponsor at Narcotics Anonymous, who didn’t believe her.

Court heard Wettlaufer stopped nursing because she was transferred to a different job where she would be dealing with diabetic children.

Wettlaufer said she returned to Woodstock and pretended to go to work for about two weeks to prevent her parents from finding out what was wrong. I’m sorry isn’t enough, ‘ she said.