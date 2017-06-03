Posey avoids “big guys tumbling” in Nats-Giants brawl

The Giants know better, because they know the history between Strickland and Harper, with the pitcher giving up two monster homers to the slugger during San Francisco’s championship run of 2014.

So when Strickland drilled Harper on the upper thigh with a 98 miles per hour fastball in the eighth inning of Washington’s 3-0 victory, inciting a brawl, it didn’t take Baker long to make the connection.

And so Harper chose to throw a punch and prompt the biggest bench-clearing brawl in club history, one ignited by the memory of what happened three Octobers ago. Strickland required three Giants to drag him back to the dugout, still clawing and trying to fight his way back into the fray to the bitter end.

The pitcher-hitter duo of Harper and Strickland hadn’t faced each other since Harper bombed two home runs off Strickland in the 2014 NL playoffs.

“That was clearly – it wasn’t throwing inside”, Dusty Baker said, responding indirectly to Strickland’s explanation. Both players are burly; Morse is a former National who was known as “Beast Mode”, and Samardzija is a former Notre Dame wide receiver. Yes, Hunter Strickland is their player, their teammate, but that doesn’t mean they should sit back and pretend that what he did Monday was anything close to acceptable. Most people including Bryce Harper believed that there was no bad blood between the two competitors prior to the at-bat, but Strickland still took his shot at Harper leading to the first major benches clearing brawl of this MLB season.

Add to the Posey situation the fact that three of his teammates had to pry him away from the fight and carry him into the dugout, and the optics for Strickland are not playing well.

“I was just trying to go after him, with the helmet or just myself”, Harper said.

Washington Nationals’ Daniel Murphy (20) tries to restrain teammate Bryce Harper (34) after Harper charged San Francisco Giants’ Hunter Strickland after being hit with a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May. Strickland struggled to get free the entire time.

It’s part of the game.’ Giants manager Bruce Bochy framed it for everyone. “So obviously I’d rather miss in than over the plate”.

Posey got a concussion last month from a beaning. “So you had two guys who probably don’t care for each other much”. “It’s go time. You protect yourself and stand your own ground”, he said. ‘One thing I’ve got to say about Strickland is he hit me in the right spot, so I do respect him for that, ‘ Harper said. I made a decision to go after him.

Strickland, who had hit just four batters in 136 1/3 innings in his four-year career before the pitch to Harper, said his intention was merely to go inside.

Though knowing there might be collateral damage, Harper did not hesitate and admitted he was startled Strickland hit him.

Moore pitched brilliantly for most of the game, but allowed a solo home run and an RBI double.