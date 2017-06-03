Potential Changes In Trump Administration’s Communications Approach

Still, barring anything tangible, Trump’s major challenge remains to prevent his White House’s policy efforts from being overwhelmed by his obsession with the trio of investigations into his campaign’s ties with Russian Federation, most importantly the probe by newly named special counsel Robert Mueller.

One question involves the clearance form Kushner signed when he entered the White House. And Trump’s repeated tweets denouncing the probes as “fake news” resulting from Democratic Party excuses for losing the election only strengthen the view he is more concerned about that than doing what he was elected to do.

The weird exchange at Wednesday’s press briefing started out as a legitimate question, but it quickly devolved.

The head of the Partnership for Public Service, which is advising the Trump administration on hiring, said qualified candidates’ second-guessing working in the White House adds even more pressure to an already stressful undertaking.

The White House should thus be settling in for a long siege.

Trump’s defenders say other presidents have used so-called back channels to communicate with American adversaries, which is certainly true. Trump has entertained formally bringing back his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and former deputy campaign manager, David Bossie.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told the Associated Press on Tuesday that Dubke resigned before Trump left for his global trip earlier this month, suggesting that his departure is not linked to any pending shake-ups. They call it a giant and arrogant step over the line – perhaps even treasonous – for a private citizen to try to set up covert communications with a hostile power like Russian Federation, particularly after US intelligence agencies accused Moscow of trying to interfere in the 2016 election to help Trump. Much has been discussed about the Russian angle and the country’s relationship with Trump’s transition team. He is expected to add a number of seasoned political professionals.

Fresh off Trump’s first official trip overseas, his administration is looking for ways to respond more aggressively to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and revelations of possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

The latest revelations to emerge last week involved Trump’s son-in-law and top aide, Jared Kushner.

Fox News reported earlier this week, citing one unnamed source, that the Russians, and not Kushner, proposed the secret communications line during the meeting. The person wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss private policy deliberations and insisted on anonymity.

Ivanka and Kushner moved to Washington, D.C. with their family after the election to take part in the Trump administration.

Looking into Kushner’s communications with Russian officials may be appropriate. “Enjoy!” the US president tweets. He was communications director for only three months.