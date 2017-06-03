Predators advance to first Stanley Cup Finals

With everything that is happening around us, you still feel hungry and now we have a chance to play for the Cup. It’s been a tough question to answer all year for a trendy Cup pick that looked pretty mediocre in the regular season. It doesn’t matter what round it is.

The Western Conference representative in the Stanley Cup Final was set on Monday when the Nashville Predators defeated the Anaheim Ducks 6-3 to win their series 4-2. He previously made it with Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers. The Ducks, who lost Patrick Eaves to a foot injury during the second round and Rickard Rakell to a lower-body injury in Game 5 against Nashville, needed one more show of resilience from their veterans but didn’t get it. “And the best part about majority is, it’s not their first game”.

He was too modest to say so but another reason the Predators prevailed is he gave them better goaltending than John Gibson and Jonathan Bernier gave the Ducks. But it was goalie Pekka Rinne who was mostly responsible for a 6-3 series-clinching win on Monday. But the franchise has been building toward this for some time: They’ve made the playoffs ten times in the past 13 seasons, and attendance has been strong for a while, as David Poile has masterfully built the team that finally broke through. We just believe in ourselves.

They’re not – but neither were the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015, nor the Los Angeles Kings in 2014, nor the Detroit Red Wings in 2013. “I mean, I said it before earlier in the playoffs that this team’s got a tremendous amount of composure”. “Yeah, we could make some definite improvements in our execution”.

“Our coaching staff has developed the philosophy that has allowed a lot of players’ games to improve and really develop”, Ellis said.

Nashville is an elite puck possession team, one that’s held opponents to fewer than 30 shots and less than two goals against per-game during the playoffs.

Filip Forsberg tied it up at 3:54 of the third as the Predators rallied for the win against an Anaheim team that has notched four comeback victories already when trailing by multiple goals this postseason. When the Ducks desperately needed secondary scoring, their healthy veterans didn’t provide it.

Country music star Carrie Underwood performs the national anthem before Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series between the Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks Monday, April 17, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Rinne has probably been Nashville’s MVP throughout the playoffs. But that didn’t last long as Anaheim cut it to 2-1.

POWERLESS PLAY: For all their top-end offensive talent, the Ducks couldn’t capitalize on power plays with any regularity in the postseason, missing out on an obvious way to address their scoring woes. Rinne’s 1.70 goals-against average is 10th all-time for one postseason. For a team with the power play-specific talents of Getzlaf, Corey Perry, Cam Fowler and Sami Vatanen, that’s alarming and unacceptable.

Sami Vatanen – The Ducks defenceman had a couple of assists in Game Six, and led Anaheim with five points (1 G, 4 A) in the series, but he also had team-worst possession stats (36.5%) and was on the ice for four goals for and four against; some good, some bad for a blueliner that could be on the trade block as Anaheim prepares for the expansion draft.

The Nashville Predators now await the victor of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference Finals to see who they will face Monday night in their first-ever Stanley Cup Finals appearance.