Predators won’t reveal Game 3 starter against Penguins

Wednesday night, Guentzel scored the tying goal and the game victor, a quick shot 10 seconds into the third period, that opened up the floodgates for a Penguins 4-1 rout.

Goalie Pekka Rinne was the favorite to claim the trophy at the start of the final series, but giving up eight goals in two games has him on the ropes. Fifty teams have taken a 2-0 series lead since the final went to the best-of-seven format in 1939, and 45 of them (90 per cent) have gone on to claim the Stanley Cup, including the Penguins last season.

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne will have to clean up his game, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins took home a 4-1 win Wednesday in nearly the exact same fashion as their Game 1 win.

Will Rinne start Game 3?

Pittsburgh overwhelmed Rinne and the rest of the Predators with a three-goal blitz in the first 3:18 of the third period during a 4-1 win Wednesday night, a game that ended with Nashville’s star goaltender on the bench after he was pulled by coach Peter Laviolette. Nashville absolutely needs to come out with a frenzied energy in its house on Saturday night.

Because Guentzel was a third-round draft pick four years ago, and is a smaller, undersized player and didn’t start the year in the National Hockey League he is going to get looked at as “coming out of nowhere” this postseason.

“We have a tough Game 3 ahead of us that’s in an atmosphere that’s going to be a raucous building, a place that’s going to be really loud and insane and we’ve got to go out there and play maybe one of the dullest road games of the season and take that crowd out of it and try and keep their team from getting that momentum”, he said. In the first two games against the Penguins, Rinne’s save percentage has been.778.

PITTSBURGH – P.K. Subban spent most of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final checking and chirping Sidney Crosby. “We’re going to feed off that energy and we’re going to be ready”. “Like I said, I think there’s things we can do better”. So, we just tried to shift the focus a little bit with him.

In Game 2, despite being physically battered and bruised, and badly outshot again, the Penguins did what has become their calling card: winning in all sorts of situations. Both teams fought hard throughout the game, as they have during the entire duration of the playoffs to this point; it hasn’t been an easy road for either team.

“We’re concerned about where the series is at”, Predators captain Mike Fisher said. I waited a long time and it’s my first time having a chance to play for the Cup.

Backup Juuse Saros replaced Rinne following Guentzel’s early third-period goal. He allowed four goals on 11 shots in Game 1 and has allowed 20 goals over his past six games after allowing just 16 over his first 11 playoff games. Just how long the series lasts will likely depend on whether he can regain his previous form before game three Saturday 7 p.m.

The tiebreaker wasn’t the end of the Penguins’ quick start in the period. While he had a quiet Eastern Conference Finals (just two assists in seven games), Guentzel has 17 points in the other 14 playoff contests. “I don’t know if it tells the whole story”. On the latter goal, Bryan Rust purposefully shot off Rinne’s pads for the puck to direct to Guentzel.

The first goal was a beauty, Pontus Aberg slipping the puck between the skates of Olli Maatta and deking Penguins goalie Matt Murray, drawing him down and out of position and flipping the puck over him. “There’s things that we could have done”.

Pittsburgh still had as many shots (12) in one period of Game 2 as they managed in all of Game 1. Guentzel’s go-ahead goal 10 seconds into the third period slammed the door shut on Game 2.

The 22-year-old Guentzel finished with two goals to give him an NHL-high 12 during the playoffs, the second-most by a rookie in postseason history. He had stopped almost 95 percent of the shots he’d faced through the first three rounds.

That was enough to end Rinne’s night, but the Predators aren’t blaming their goaltender for the series deficit.