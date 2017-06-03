Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle attends Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception

Pippa Middleton tied the knot this weekend in a lavish ceremony, but it seems all anyone wants to know is “Where was Meghan Markle?“.

The wedding reception later held at the Middleton family mansion in Berkshire.

But when Prince Harry arrived with his brother, Prince William, rather than his girlfriend, naturally the world began to wonder where Meghan was – especially as The Queen has apparently given her blessing for Harry to propose to her.

The sister of Kate Middleton married her love earlier today at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, in front of 150 A-list guests.

Speculation had been rife that Pippa Middleton would waive her rumoured “no ring no bring” wedding rule for Markle, meaning the bride-to-be had requested that guests bring only fiances or spouses. Pippa’s Welsh gold band is similar to the wedding band of her big sis, Kate Middleton, and follows tradition.

But Harry and Meghan are not too far from having their own royal wedding as rumors about their imminent engagement have been going around for months!

Insiders have claimed that the reason Pippa banned Meghan was that she was afraid the American actress would upstage her.

Kate helped keep the children in line and on-task – she was seen flashing a “hush” sign with her finger over her lips when they were near the church doors.

Prince Harry arrived at the church with brother Prince William.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge tends to her cute two-year-old, Princess Charlotte who was the bridesmaid.

The three-year-old acted as page boy during the marriage of Pippa Middleton, 33, to millionaire hedge fund manager James Matthew on Saturday. “Rear comes the bride”, joked the Daily Star newspaper.

Tabloids have focused on details such as a rumoured Spitfire flypast and a £100,000 pound (RM563,576) glass marquee erected specially for the reception at the Middleton’s home in the nearby village of Bucklebury.

Tennis star Roger Federer was also in attendance.