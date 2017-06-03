Protests, new climate pledges after Donald Trump’s Paris pullout

As widely predicted, Trump announced Thursday that the USA would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, but was willing to negotiate a new deal, though few countries looked likely to respond positively to that proposal.

Supporters of the decision in USA believe pulling out of the pact will save jobs, unburden industries, and save money.

“The UK’s position on the Paris agreement remains as it always has been”, she said.

“The damage caused by this decision is undeniable and that’s why the first piece of legislation I wrote as a member of Congress called for our country to keep the pledges we made in this agreement, the promises we made to the world, and to ourselves”.

U.N. Environment chief Erik Solheim says Trump’s decision “in no way brings an end to this unstoppable effort”.

She said the agreement, which Trump rejected because he said it would impose “unfair” costs on USA industry, would ultimately result in more prosperity and greater opportunities for the world.

Dozens of cities said that they would work for the goals of the accord, regardless of Trump’s move.

“She [May] said the Paris agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses”, the spokesperson said.

The Trump administration is determined to retreat to fossil fuel dependence, reversing meaningful progress and setting us on a risky course toward catastrophic climate change.

“We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore”. “We’re the ones paying all the money, and other countries don’t have to adhere to the agreement”, he said.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter today to announce that he will be leaving the White House advisory councils, citing US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris agreement as reason.

The United States was one of 195 nations that agreed to the accord in Paris in December 2015. He offered to re-enter the agreement if new terms can be reached. “I’m more concerned about the environment than global warming”. At the rate these cuts are progressing, an analysis by Climate Interactive found that those countries are falling short of meeting this 3.6 degrees F goal and rather would likely see about 6 degrees F (3.3 degrees C) of warming by 2100.

“Climate protection can be pushed forward in an effective and competetion-friendly way only by all states”, said DIHK President Eric Schweitzer.