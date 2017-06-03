Putin asks USA businessmen to help restore normal dialogue with Washington

A number of Putin’s quips came at the start of the question-and-answer segment of the event, when moderator Megyn Kelly asked him and the other panelists to give their thoughts on President Trump‘s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

“If you look at lost opportunities and lost profits, analyze that, you see that.it harms everyone”, he said, according to an account of the meeting published by Russian state media.

Putin, speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg moderated by NBC’s Megyn Kelly, said the probe into Russia’s alleged attempts to influence the election via collusion with President Trump’s campaign team was merely “hysteria”, Reuters reported.

However, Putin said that he would not be judging Trump’s decision as the US President probably thinks that the accord is not well thought out.

“Paris or no Paris, our commitment to preserving the climate is for the sake of future generations”, Modi said while responding to a question about U.S. president Donald Trump announcing the withdrawal of the United States of America from the Climate Change deal. “Exploitation of nature is not acceptable to us”, he said.

“I have in simple way stated the dream of “new India“.

Modi said he was asked a similar question in Germany earlier this week, before the USA decision was made public. This subject is of future generations and I would go towards future generations.

His speech earlier, however, was nearly entirely devoted to attracting foreign investment. “The sky is the limit in India”.

Mr Putin added that the President’s move was avoidable, but conceded “what has been said has been said”.

He said: “Paris at its core was a bunch of words committed to very minimal environmental benefits which would cost this country a substantial amount of money”.

He said rising urbanization in India requires most modern infrastructure including metro networks, waste management systems etc. He said the world is focused on Asia, and therefore, naturally to India. It needs to be expanded, upgraded technologically to make it safer and reliable.

“We should leave to new generation an earth that is handsome and clean”, Modi said. All this provides vast opportunities for investment, he said. In the manufacturing sector, the Prime Minister mentioned medical device and defence equipment manufacturing as key areas for foreign investment. “The world’s oldest civilization invites you all”, he said.

In St Petersburg, PM Modi attended the 18th India-Russia annual Summit, as Vladimir Putin sought to burnish a fragile recovery at the Kremlin’s economic showcase despite tensions with the West. More than 190 countries agreed to the deal in December 2015. “It has taken all decisions in that direction”. Audibert added, “It adds a bit of grandeur to welcome Putin to Versailles”.