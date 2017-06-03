An anchor with NBC, Kelly was in St Petersburg to moderate the International Economic Forum.

Putin said the attack was a provocation meant to put the blame on the Syrian ruler, insisting that “Assad didn’t use those weapons”.

Allegations by US intelligence agencies that Putin became personally involved in a covert hacking campaign meant to harm Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and give an advantage to Republican nominee Donald Trump will be one of the main topics on the agenda.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a message for Corporate America: Help President Trump.

In a sign of exasperation, Putin compared what he described as the obsessive US focus on alleged Russian interference with the vote to anti-Semitism.

Kislyak’s meetings with members of Trump’s team have been a focus of the congressional investigation.

Putin insisted that it was perfectly normal for Kislyak to try to establish contacts and discuss future ties, adding that he hadn’t started to discuss specifics.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he believes former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden was wrong to leak U.S. spy secrets, but is no traitor.

Tehran hosted the Russia-Iran Business Forum back in December as part of efforts to promote the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will be held on June 1-3, 2017 in St. Petersburg.

The idea that the hacking had reportedly been carried out from Russian IP addresses which constituted meaningful evidence of anything was absurd, he said.

“It’s easy to say ‘we are not guilty, it’s the Russians who are guilty – they interfered in our elections, but we are good”, Putin said.

Putin has also used the St. Petersburg summit to elaborate on his relationship with Trump.

Putin said that Moscow wanted to wait before ratifying the Paris climate agreement till the participating countries set out clear-cut rules.

Putin’s comments come one day after he suggested that “patriotic hackers” may have meddled in the US election, but insisted that none of their potential activities were state-backed.

During a panel meeting, Putin called on the USA participants of the forum to “help restore a normal political dialogue … help a newly elected president and new administration”.

US intelligence agencies have accused Russian Federation of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping Donald Trump’s election victory, and the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russian Federation have broken the Kremlin’s hopes for a detente with Washington.

Russia’s hopes for better ties with President Donald Trump’s administration have been dashed by the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russian Federation.