James Comey, fired last month as FBI director amid a federal investigation into connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, is set to testify next Thursday at a highly anticipated congressional hearing that could shed light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the dismissal.

Putin’s comments come one day after he suggested that “patriotic hackers” may have meddled in the US election, but insisted that none of their potential activities were state-backed.

He alleged that some evidence pointing at Russian hackers’ participation in cyberattacks – he didn’t specify which – could have been falsified in an attempt to smear Russia.

Putin described the talks as substantative and said the India-Russia “partnership is developing into strategic and priveleged one”. “Modern technologies allow that to be done quite easily”.

Putin added that while the Russian state has never been involved in hacking, it was “theoretically possible” that Russia-West tensions could have prompted some individuals to launch cyberattacks.

“If they are patriotically minded, they start making their own contribution which they deem right in the fight against those who demean Russian Federation”, he said. “The hackers are the same”.

The comments were notable because it is the first time Putin has said that Russians could have been involved in the hacks that targeted the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign team during the 2016 election.

“What’s most important, and this is my deep belief, hackers can’t crucially influence an election in a foreign country”, he added, according to reports. He reacted to the question about Germany, saying that he did not believe hackers could influence elections in the US or Europe.

Intelligence agencies in the USA and other Western nations have attributed numerous attacks against political targets, including the attempted interference in the recent French election, to “threat groups” tied to Russian intelligence-specifically the GRU, Russia’s largest intelligence organization.

The SCO, founded in 2001, includes China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, with India and Pakistan as acceding states and Iran among observers.

Speaking at a meeting with senior editors of leading global news agencies Thursday, Putin said that some individual “patriotic” hackers could mount some attacks amid the current cold spell in Russia’s relations with the West.

“We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stress that there can be no justification whatsoever for any acts of terrorism, whether based upon ideological, religious, political, racial, ethnic or any other reasons”, the two countries said in the joint declaration.

Speaking on Thursday, Putin praised Trump as a “straightforward, frank person” who had brought to the job a “fresh set of eyes”.

Previously, Putin has denied the hacks could have any connection to Russian Federation, frequently picking up an argument made by Donald Trump during his presidential campaign that it could have been a private individual working from his bed.

France also expressed concern about Russian meddling in its elections after Putin publicly indicated Kremlin’s preference for Emmanuel Macron’s far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen.

Modi, who wants to reverse India’s dependence on imports by building a local manufacturing industry, asked Russian firms to “come work with Indian companies” in defence.

Moreover he said that any influence there may have been from any hackers during the 2016 presidential campaign was likely inconsequential.

He acknowledged that he knows Chancellor Angela Merkel well and maintains both differences of opinion as well as points of view in common with her. The U.S. and the European Union have slapped Moscow with sanctions over its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and support for pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine.